Sergio Ramos and Isco.

Isco mocked Sergio Ramos during Real Madrid's Champions League celebrations

It may have been Cristiano Ronaldo's brace that effectively won Real Madrid the Champions League on Saturday, but it was Sergio Ramos who made headlines.

In the 84th minute, with Los Blancos 3-1 up and cruising, the Spaniard put a crunching - but fair - challenge on Juan Cuadrado but then embarrassed himself.

Cuadrado lightly pushed Ramos as they walked past each other, to which Ramos went down and started rolling on the floor.

It was a blatant attempt at play-acting which succeeded in getting Cuadrado sent off, having received a yellow card 12 minutes previously.

"Listen, Ramos is a world-class player whose been doing at the top level for club and country for a long time," said Rio Ferdinand after the game, "[but] Ramos will be embarrassed.

"When he sees [that] tomorrow he'll be embarrassed. If my son watched me do that - I'd be embarrassed to look my son in the eye."

New footage has emerged suggesting Cuadrado actually tripped Ramos and deserved to be shown a second yellow, but it's hard to justify Ramos' reaction.

Another reason the 31-year-old is gaining traction on social media is because of what happened six years ago following Real's Copa del Rey success.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Back in 2011, during an open-top bus parade, Ramos dropped the Copa del Rey trophy right in front of the bus. Fans are hoping history doesn't repeat itself.

One teammate who hasn't forgotten about Ramos' blunder is Isco, who mocked his compatriot during the celebrations at the Millennium Stadium.

In the video below, while holding the Champions League trophy, Isco pretends to drop it (but doesn't) and almost gives Marco Asensio a heart attack. Check it out.

ISCO TROLLS RAMOS

Just look at the panic on Asensio's face, who turns to Isco only to realise he was playfully imitating Ramos' error from six years ago.

Ramos will certainly be careful with the trophy this time around after making history with Real. He told reporters after the game: "We had a date with history.

"We really wanted to win and we managed to achieve what no one has ever done before - win two Champions League finals in a row. We made very few mistakes and we are the deserving winners."

