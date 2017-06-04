Real Madrid boast the most complete squad in world football and Zinedine Zidane now has the unenviable task of trying to improve it ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Florentino Perez, Madrid’s president, will be sorely tempted to bring in another so-called ‘Galactico’ particularly if, as expected, James Rodriguez leaves the Bernabeu.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has been linked with a switch to the Spanish capital, a signing that would certainly satisfy the fans, but it seems Madrid’s number one summer transfer target is another Premier League player.

One of the areas Madrid could improve, although Keylor Navas has been largely excellent for Los Blancos since joining his current employers from Levante in 2014, is in goal.

And David de Gea, two years after his transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester United dramatically collapsed at the eleventh hour, is the world-class goalkeeper Madrid would desperately love to sign.

According to the Daily Mail, United will need to bid close to £80 million in order to land De Gea’s services.

The Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, meanwhile, has claimed Jose Mourinho would sell De Gea if Madrid offered €25 million plus striker Alvaro Morata.

In any case, it seems there’s a very real possibility that De Gea has played his final match for the Red Devils.

What Steven Gerrard said to anger United fans

United fans could be forgiven if they didn’t want to acknowledge or accept that.

After all, whoever United sign to replace De Gea, they won’t be as good as the Spain international - unless they somehow manage to land one of Manuel Neuer, Thibaut Courtois or Jan Oblak.

So you can understand why United fans on Twitter vented their anger towards the former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, who had the audacity to claim Madrid could improve by signing De Gea this summer following Saturday night’s Champions League final.

Check out the reaction…

Gerrard was only speaking the truth.

Had Rio Ferdinand said the same thing, it’s same to assume there wouldn’t have been such a fierce backlash.

