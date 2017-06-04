GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Steven Gerrard.

Why Man Utd fans were unhappy with Steven Gerrard during the Champions League final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Real Madrid boast the most complete squad in world football and Zinedine Zidane now has the unenviable task of trying to improve it ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Florentino Perez, Madrid’s president, will be sorely tempted to bring in another so-called ‘Galactico’ particularly if, as expected, James Rodriguez leaves the Bernabeu.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has been linked with a switch to the Spanish capital, a signing that would certainly satisfy the fans, but it seems Madrid’s number one summer transfer target is another Premier League player.

Article continues below

One of the areas Madrid could improve, although Keylor Navas has been largely excellent for Los Blancos since joining his current employers from Levante in 2014, is in goal.

And David de Gea, two years after his transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester United dramatically collapsed at the eleventh hour, is the world-class goalkeeper Madrid would desperately love to sign.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

New footage of Juan Cuadrado red card shows why Sergio Ramos is not a cheat

New footage of Juan Cuadrado red card shows why Sergio Ramos is not a cheat

According to the Daily Mail, United will need to bid close to £80 million in order to land De Gea’s services.

The Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, meanwhile, has claimed Jose Mourinho would sell De Gea if Madrid offered €25 million plus striker Alvaro Morata.

In any case, it seems there’s a very real possibility that De Gea has played his final match for the Red Devils.

What Steven Gerrard said to anger United fans

United fans could be forgiven if they didn’t want to acknowledge or accept that.

After all, whoever United sign to replace De Gea, they won’t be as good as the Spain international - unless they somehow manage to land one of Manuel Neuer, Thibaut Courtois or Jan Oblak.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

So you can understand why United fans on Twitter vented their anger towards the former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, who had the audacity to claim Madrid could improve by signing De Gea this summer following Saturday night’s Champions League final.

Check out the reaction…

Gerrard was only speaking the truth.

Had Rio Ferdinand said the same thing, it’s same to assume there wouldn’t have been such a fierce backlash.

Will David de Gea join Real Madrid this summer? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

New footage of Juan Cuadrado red card shows why Sergio Ramos is not a cheat

New footage of Juan Cuadrado red card shows why Sergio Ramos is not a cheat

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again