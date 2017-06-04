One of the biggest talking points ahead of Saturday night's Champions League final was Zinedine Zidane's decision to leave James Rodriguez out of his matchday squad.

It was yet another indicator that the Colombian will leave Real Madrid this summer, with Zidane reportedly willing to listen to offers.

According to the club's president, Florentino Perez, Rodriguez's future will soon be decided by Zidane, though the final outcome seems inevitable.

Article continues below

"We're going to speak with Zidane, who's the conductor of this orchestra," Perez told Antena 3, per ESPN. "If it were up to me, everyone would stay.

"James is an incredible player, but when you have so many... I'd have everyone stay. We'll speak with the coach; he is the person who will decide the future."

Article continues below

Rodriguez was forced to watch the game from the stands as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Real defend their Champions League crown.

Casemiro and Marco Asensio also got on the scoresheet as Los Blancos ran out 4-1 winners over Juventus.

Despite not playing any role in the final, Rodriguez did post a picture on Instagram of himself with the trophy, captioning it as: "God has the control of everything! One more."

What the future holds for the 25-year-old remains to be seen, with Jose Mourinho said to be interested in bringing him to Manchester United.

Rodriguez's relationship with Zidane has deteriorated over the past 12 months, as the below footage suggests.

During Real's celebrations, Zidane was going round to each of his players and giving them hugs, but Rodriguez clearly wasn't interested.

The Colombia international initially ignored his manager and walked straight past him, only for Zidane to grab his attention and give him a very quick and awkward embrace.

So awkward. Even Ronaldo understands Rodriguez's situation and why the attacking midfielder might want to leave Real.

"James has his reasons and we have to respect them," Ronaldo said recently. "If he doesn't feel happy and if he wants more, then he should look for the best thing for him.

"If he asked my opinion, I would tell him to stay."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms