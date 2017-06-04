Tony Bellew says that he would prefer to challenge WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker for his next fight, rather than take on a rematch with David Haye.

Bellew is yet to name his next opponent in the heavyweight division, following his shock 11th-round victory over Haye in March.

But he expects to recover from hand injuries in time to return in November or December.

Haye could be forced to wait for a second bout with Bellew, who prefers a world title fight as he considers his options.

Bellew has his sights set on WBO titleholder Parker, or the WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Parker must still face WBO mandatory challenger Hughie Fury after defending his world title belt with a points win over replacement opponent Razvan Cojanu last month.

However, a rescheduled date for the Parker-Fury fight is yet to be announced after the British fighter suffered a back injury.

Last month, Bellew proclaimed himself the "second most valuable heavyweight in the world" and said he had several possibilities lined up.

"I've punched with the right hand since it broke against the 'Haye-faker' so I'm back now, I'm ready to work again and every man and his dog is calling my name," he said.

"I'm a guy in demand at the moment, probably the second most valuable heavyweight in the world at the moment only after AJ.

"I'll sit down with Eddie Hearn this week but new options are coming to us every day. I spoke to people from New Zealand just last night after Joseph Parker had won.

"Everyone is saying 'Tony Bellew will you fight Joseph Parker and become heavyweight champion of the world?' The answer to that question is yes I would, but the salt and pepper has to be on my side of the table.

"It has to be on my terms not on his. As important as it is being WBO champion of the world it's not as important as being a box-office draw and that's what I am these days.

"I've got so many options and I just don't know which one I'm going to pick yet."

But in a new interview with Sky Sports, Bellew has revealed he would prefer to fight Parker over a rematch with Haye.

"Before the year is out, I'll be back in November or December," Bellew said.

"It's him or Parker. Wilder is still out there and I've put out a tweet to put him straight after that video that I've seen him do. It's between the three of them, it's definitely between the three of them, without a doubt.

"There is unfinished business with Haye, but in all honesty, I love the thought of becoming heavyweight champion of the world, so my preference will be Parker."

