The Brazilian fans endured a tough night as their fighters didn’t enjoy the best of evenings, and that was topped off by Max Holloway’s dominant performance against Jose Aldo to become the undisputed featherweight champion.

As expected, it was a hostile environment but Blessed clearly wasn’t fazed throughout the build-up nor fight night as he was finally able to solidify himself as the king of the division after months of asking for a big-name opponent.

UFC 212

It took Holloway three rounds to stop Aldo and cement his place on the featherweight throne, and you can watch clips of the fight further down this article.

We’re now in the era of Holloway as he made it an incredible 11 wins on the bounce, even if he did start slower as he threw a couple of straight punches but he was met by Aldo’s brilliant counter-striking as he landed a pair of impressive left hands which snapped his head back.

Holloway was forced to retreat, and the patient Brazilian then went on the attack with a flurry of big punches and then landed a huge right hand which rocked Holloway, much to the delight of the rowdy crowd in Rio de Janeiro.

Holloway wasn’t fading, though, and that was clear to Aldo who decided to take a step back and reserve his energy for the remaining rounds and decided to meet him in the centre of the Octagon again.

That was probably a bad move by Aldo, as Holloway started much better in the second-round where he displayed a lot more confidence both with his body language and finally started to throw and land more combinations and even had the champion backing away after landing some stinging right hands.

UNDISPUTED CHAMPION

Perhaps the most memorable image that fans will remember – other than the finish itself – was Holloway taunting Aldo right in his face, as his confidence was oozing against a hostile crowd but was still met with stiff counter shots.

Round three belonged to Holloway right from the get-go, as he looked more composed and went on the attack and you could see Aldo was already suffering just 10 minutes into the fight.

The combinations continued as Aldo struggled to land any more counter strikes, but the beginning of the end saw Blessed land a devastating four-punch combination in quick succession which was followed by a brutal right hand to send Aldo crashing to the canvas.

Knowing this was his chance, Holloway pounced and pounded away with some vicious strikes and even though it looked as if Aldo could recompose himself and find a way out, Holloway took his back and continued to rain down with punches and referee John McCarthy had no choice but to stop the bout at 4:12 in the third-round.

While many are praising Holloway for his huge win, questions now need to be asked about Aldo and what the future could have in store for him.

