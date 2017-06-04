GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Messi bernabeu goal.

Lionel Messi reveals what Luis Enrique said to him after his Clasico masterclass

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In terms of pure drama and entertainment, the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu back in April was easily the standout match of the 2016-17 campaign.

It had absolutely everything, including a Sergio Ramos red card and a dramatic late winner by Lionel Messi, and will be remembered as one of the best Clasicos of the modern era.

Barça’s 3-2 victory was made all the more remarkable by the fact they’d been knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus four days earlier. Oh, and they also went 1-0 down at the Bernabeu when Casemiro tapped home from close range midway through the first half.

Article continues below

Without Messi, who was extraordinary on that warm April evening, Barcelona wouldn’t have won this particular Clasico.

The Argentina international cancelled out Casemiro’s opener five minutes later and then scored the winning goal with the final kick of the match.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Watch: The brilliant moment Cristiano Ronaldo saw Fergie after the CL final

Watch: The brilliant moment Cristiano Ronaldo saw Fergie after the CL final

Quite why Madrid, who had been reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute when Ramos scythed down Messi, were pushing in search of the winning goal in stoppage time remains a mystery.

A point would have been a decent result for Zinedine Zidane’s side, but they were caught out on the break and paid the price.

Messi tucked home a beautiful left-footed shot and then produced his now iconic celebration in front of the Madridistas.

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What Luis Enrique said to Messi after his winning goal

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who turns 30 later this month, has now revealed what Luis Enrique said to him after the match.

"Luis Enrique told me that I'm the best player in football history after that win at the Bernabeu," Messi told FourFourTwo magazine, per Spanish newspaper Marca.

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Plenty of football fans were saying the same thing that night.

Messi was masterful while Cristiano Ronaldo, who will almost certainly secure the 2017 Ballon d’Or after winning both La Liga and the Champions League with Los Blancos, did very little.

Messi: Enrique's arrival motivated us

“Luis Enrique motivated us to be a great team again. I have to say that his arrival motivated us to compete again,” Messi added, per Goal.

“We were, as a group, in a low moment, but when he arrived at Camp Nou, he lifted us to train and play at our best level. He gave us the desire to become a great team again.”

FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-BARCELONA-FINAL-TROPHY

Enrique stepped down at the end of the season and has been replaced by the Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Football
Andres Iniesta

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Watch: The brilliant moment Cristiano Ronaldo saw Fergie after the CL final

Watch: The brilliant moment Cristiano Ronaldo saw Fergie after the CL final

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again