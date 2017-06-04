Michael Carrick's testimonial today will feature some huge names, both past and present.

Playing alongside the 35-year-old for Manchester United '08 XI will be the likes of club legends Ryan Giggs, Nemanja Vidic and Edwin van der Sar.

And playing against him for Michael Carrick All-Stars will be Clarence Seedorf, Michael Owen, Jamie Carragher and John Terry, who will captain the side.

Much to Carrick's dismay, though, former England teammates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have been forced to pull out because of muscle injuries.

Gerrard and Lampard were due to line up against Carrick in the heart of All-Stars' midfield - which would have made for great viewing - but it just wasn't meant to be.

Both players were understandably gutted when they announced their withdrawals and so paid tribute to Carrick with some classy Instagram posts (see below).

GERRARD TO CARRICK

"Good luck to @carras16 today on his testimonial. Had many great battles over the years and also had the pleasure playing alongside him for England.

"A fantastic footballer and a good lad off the field also. Gutted I can't play today but I hope they raise lots of money for his charity."

LAMPARD TO CARRICK

"Good luck to @carras16 for his testimonial game today. Big apologies to him that I can't play but unfortunately a muscle injury has ruled me out.

"An incredible servant to @manchesterunited, a top class player and a thoroughly good and genuine man.

"Enjoy the game and congratulations on a great cause the @michaelcarrickfoundation doing such good work."

Carrick has now responded to the ex-midfield pair with a similarly classy Instagram post, thanking them both for their efforts and explaining how they'll be missed.

CARRICK TO LAMPARD AND GERRARD

"Such a shame both @stevengerrard and @franklampard have picked up injuries over the last 2 days. Bad luck but thanks to the boys for trying so much to play. They'll be missed!"

Carrick's testimonial will sure to be a memorable one despite Gerrard and Lampard absences, especially so having recently committed his future to the club.

Jose Mourinho gave the veteran midfielder a new one-year deal in May after promising he will play an important role in the 2017/18 Premier League season.

