Even with a couple of late drop outs, the line up for Michael Carrick's testimonial is mightily impressive.

Virtually all of the old gang who played in Manchester United's successful run to Champions League glory in 2008 are back together.

They will take on an 'All-Star' team managed by Harry Redknapp in front of what is expected to be a fairly packed Old Trafford.

The likes of John Terry, Jamie Carragher, Michael Owen and Clarence Seedorf will more than make up for the lack of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, who pulled out through injury.

Sir Alex Ferguson will also making a return to the dugout he last sat in four years ago.

For many United fans, the chance to see one of the best teams the club have produced in the 21st century reunite will be a joy to behold.

And Ferguson certainly hasn't disappointed by naming a strong starting XI.

In defence, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic are back together in front of Edwin van der Sar, although Gary Neville could only make the bench.

Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes line up in midfield, with Park Ji-Sung and the man of the moment Carrick also included.

However, when the team sheet was released many supporters were quick to notice a very unfortunate typo.

As you can see below, somehow the people behind the scenes who printed the team sheet out have somehow managed to misspell Carrick.

The player who is the whole reason why the game is being played and they've called him 'Michael Carrtick'

Whoops. Luckily they didn't make the same mistake when the official graphics of the teams were posted on social media.

Others may have also noticed that a second Carrick has made Fergie's bench - Graeme.

Carrick's younger brother could also be given the chance to play with the star of the show, providing Fergie is feeling sentimental of course.

