GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

The awkward mistake Man United made in the team sheet for Carrick's testimonial

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Even with a couple of late drop outs, the line up for Michael Carrick's testimonial is mightily impressive.

Virtually all of the old gang who played in Manchester United's successful run to Champions League glory in 2008 are back together.

They will take on an 'All-Star' team managed by Harry Redknapp in front of what is expected to be a fairly packed Old Trafford.

Article continues below

The likes of John Terry, Jamie Carragher, Michael Owen and Clarence Seedorf will more than make up for the lack of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, who pulled out through injury.

Sir Alex Ferguson will also making a return to the dugout he last sat in four years ago.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Watch: The brilliant moment Cristiano Ronaldo saw Fergie after the CL final

Watch: The brilliant moment Cristiano Ronaldo saw Fergie after the CL final

For many United fans, the chance to see one of the best teams the club have produced in the 21st century reunite will be a joy to behold.

And Ferguson certainly hasn't disappointed by naming a strong starting XI.

In defence, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic are back together in front of Edwin van der Sar, although Gary Neville could only make the bench.

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League

Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes line up in midfield, with Park Ji-Sung and the man of the moment Carrick also included.

However, when the team sheet was released many supporters were quick to notice a very unfortunate typo.

As you can see below, somehow the people behind the scenes who printed the team sheet out have somehow managed to misspell Carrick.

The player who is the whole reason why the game is being played and they've called him 'Michael Carrtick'

Whoops. Luckily they didn't make the same mistake when the official graphics of the teams were posted on social media.

Others may have also noticed that a second Carrick has made Fergie's bench - Graeme.

Carrick's younger brother could also be given the chance to play with the star of the show, providing Fergie is feeling sentimental of course.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ryan Giggs
Michael Carrick
Football

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Watch: The brilliant moment Cristiano Ronaldo saw Fergie after the CL final

Watch: The brilliant moment Cristiano Ronaldo saw Fergie after the CL final

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again