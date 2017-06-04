Max Holloway stunned the world on Saturday night when he travelled to Brazil and ruined Jose Aldo’s chances of celebrating with his fans as he picked up an impressive third-round TKO win to become the undisputed featherweight champion.

Despite the stuttering start in the first-round because of Aldo’s impressive counter striking, the Hawaiian found his footing from the second-round and didn’t look back, even taunting the Brazilian right in front of his face.

UNDISPUTED CHAMPION

Aldo’s face spoke volumes, as his jaw literally dropped heading into the third-round and it was clear the fight was getting to him. Blessed didn’t hold back, though, as he launched a ridiculous four-punch combination followed by another devastating right hand and the rest is history.

Referee John McCarthy stopped the fight at 4:13 into the third-round once Holloway asserted his dominance on the ground, and we’re already looking at what the future could hold for the fighter who has now won 11 fights in a row.

One thing Holloway and Aldo share in common is that they have both lost to former featherweight king, Conor McGregor – albeit, Aldo lost in more devastating fashion in a 13-second KO while Holloway took the Notorious the distance.

McGregor has reiterated that he’s the champion at both featherweight and lightweight, as he didn’t lose the titles. Although, you do have to defend the titles to either retain or lose them, something he’s failed to do.

Now that he’s champion, you can be sure the UFC may look to make a big-money rematch down the line and the new champion was asked about the Irishman in his post-fight conference.

Holloway’s message was clear; he won’t go around chasing McGregor but he knows where he is, should he want to reclaim the featherweight title.

MESSAGE TO MCGREGOR

He said: “Like I said before, and I’ll say it again, that guy was the 2015 champ.

“He can go run around, wherever he’s at, with the belt and celebrate it, cos guess what? You can’t take it away from here.

“This guy’s over here just always trying to look for the bigger thing and you know, that’s him. Good for him, you know? At the end of the day, it is what it is. I ain’t gonna chase someone around, I ain’t gonna talk about someone who’s not talking about me.

“He gets to choose his fights, you know? Why am I gonna cry begging him to fight me? Man, get the hell out of here with that s**t. Pack your bags and fight me now dog, I’m coming to a point where people are going to start asking me to fight.

“I ain’t asking no one to fight, I got my throne. If you want it, come see me.”

There’s a long list of fighters that want McGregor, including Mayweather, and it sounds like you can add Holloway to that list too.

Now, all we can do is eagerly await McGregor’s response to the new champion.

