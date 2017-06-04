The NBA Draft takes place at the end of the month and while Boston Celtics are the first team to pick a player in this year's draft, most of the talk has been about the second overall pick and the Los Angeles Lakers.

That's because that's the predicted landing spot for Lonzo Ball after it was announced by his father, LaVar Ball, last month that the Lakers would be the only team which his son would work out for.

Although that won't affect other team's evaluation of him due to the sheer amount of film from his college days at UCLA available to them, and teams know he has a lot of talent, the choice to only work out for one team is another LaVar decision that has been criticized by the media and fans alike.

Now, the decision's of Lonzo's father could very well be having a drastic affect on his future, whether he likes it or not.

According to Jordan Schultz: "Per source, the #Lakers would pass on Lonzo Ball if #nbadraft was today. Team isn't convinced he's a star and remains concerned about LaVar."

This could be a damaging blow for Lonzo's chances of staying in the California area to play his basketball, and it could also be even more damaging to his draft stock as other teams reevaluate whether the baggage that comes with the UCLA star is worth the high draft pick they'll give up for him.

It was only back at the start of May that Lakers' president Magic Johnson said LaVar Ball won't influence whether or not the team drafts Lonzo Ball.

He said at the time, according to ESPN: "I think what you're drafting is the son and not the father. I think that you also are gauging and evaluating his son on his ability and what he can do not only on the basketball court but also what he can do for your team. How he can enhance and make your team better."

If Schultz is to be believed, that opinion appears to have now changed for the worst for Ball. We'll have to wait until June 22 to actually see if this is the case. Until then, LaVar may want to tone himself down in order to help his son's case.