Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James.

LeBron James loses game of HORSE to Cavs coach

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers takes place later tonight at the Oracle Arena.

The Cavaliers are currently 1-0 down in the series after an 113-91 Game 1 loss on Thursday night, so they'll need their star players like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, and of course, LeBron James, to step up in order to turn the series around in their favour.

However, if recent footage from Cleveland's practice on Saturday is anything to go by, fans may want to avoid getting their hopes up that the team can get back into this series so early on into it.

During Cavaliers practice on Saturday, James had a friendly game of HORSE with the team's assistant coach and his former teammate Damon Jones, which you can see further down in this article. The two played together during the four-time MVP first run to the Finals back in 2007.

Known as a three-point specialist, Jones turned back the clock in this game of HORSE and defeated the 32-year-old, even pulling a Gilbert Arenas and turning around to celebrate before his final shot of the spirited game even went through the hoop. 

LeBron had a decent night for Cleveland in Game 1 of the Finals, scoring 28 points with 15 rebounds and eight assists. He pinpointed the main reason as to why they lost the first game being down to the number of turnovers they gave away, and how much the Warriors have improved since the acquisition of Kevin Durant.

James committed eight of the Cavaliers' 20 turnovers that led to 21 points. Golden State only won by 22, so if they had been more disciplined on turnovers, this game could have been a lot closer contest.

2017 NBA Finals - Game One

Also, during the possessions which Durant and James were on one another, the Warriors star constantly came out on top as Cleveland's star was being very lazy on defense. This must be changed if he has any wishes of winning another championship this year.

Durant was the top performer on the night, as after 38 minutes of action, he scored 38 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. This would have been a lot less if LeBron played better on defense.

With Game 2 taking place later today, Cavaliers fans will be hoping their players step up, otherwise, it could end up being another tough uphill battle towards winning another championship.

2017 NBA Finals - Game One

Topics:
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Watch: The brilliant moment Cristiano Ronaldo saw Fergie after the CL final

Watch: The brilliant moment Cristiano Ronaldo saw Fergie after the CL final

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again