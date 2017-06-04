Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers takes place later tonight at the Oracle Arena.

The Cavaliers are currently 1-0 down in the series after an 113-91 Game 1 loss on Thursday night, so they'll need their star players like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, and of course, LeBron James, to step up in order to turn the series around in their favour.

However, if recent footage from Cleveland's practice on Saturday is anything to go by, fans may want to avoid getting their hopes up that the team can get back into this series so early on into it.

During Cavaliers practice on Saturday, James had a friendly game of HORSE with the team's assistant coach and his former teammate Damon Jones, which you can see further down in this article. The two played together during the four-time MVP first run to the Finals back in 2007.

Known as a three-point specialist, Jones turned back the clock in this game of HORSE and defeated the 32-year-old, even pulling a Gilbert Arenas and turning around to celebrate before his final shot of the spirited game even went through the hoop.

LeBron had a decent night for Cleveland in Game 1 of the Finals, scoring 28 points with 15 rebounds and eight assists. He pinpointed the main reason as to why they lost the first game being down to the number of turnovers they gave away, and how much the Warriors have improved since the acquisition of Kevin Durant.

James committed eight of the Cavaliers' 20 turnovers that led to 21 points. Golden State only won by 22, so if they had been more disciplined on turnovers, this game could have been a lot closer contest.

Also, during the possessions which Durant and James were on one another, the Warriors star constantly came out on top as Cleveland's star was being very lazy on defense. This must be changed if he has any wishes of winning another championship this year.

Durant was the top performer on the night, as after 38 minutes of action, he scored 38 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. This would have been a lot less if LeBron played better on defense.

With Game 2 taking place later today, Cavaliers fans will be hoping their players step up, otherwise, it could end up being another tough uphill battle towards winning another championship.