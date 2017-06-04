GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Muhammad Ali's son says he weeks away from being made homeless

Muhammad Ali’s son claims he is facing homelessness a year after his father’s death.

Muhammad Ali Junior, who is the ­fighter’s only natural son, says he has received only three “measly payments” of £2,000 in the last two months and is sleeping on a friend’s floor in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, just days away from living on the streets because he can’t afford to pay any rent.

He has accused other family members of stopping him getting an equal share of the boxing legend’s £62million fortune.

The 45-year-old said an equal slice of the ­inheritance had been agreed at a meeting in California with his seven sisters, adopted brother Asaad, and the will executor: Ali’s fourth wife of thirty years, Lonnie.

Parkinson’s disease sufferer and boxing legend Ali died from septic shock at 74, on June 3 last year. 

His son Ali Jnr told The Mirror: “It looks like I’ve just been cut off completely. I don’t have a bank account, so they’ve had to wire money to me.

“It’s been a rough year. This isn’t what my dad would have wanted. He would have wanted me to be OK, have a place to stay, have my money.

“I’m going to live off water now, as that’s all I can afford. Getting food is hard, as I don’t have a cent to my name.

“I just find a way somehow to get food each day. I’ve got nowhere I call home any more.

“I don’t care where I sleep at, as long as I sleep.”

He said he has begged other family members for help.

For the last 20 years, Ali Jnr says he has been ostracised by the family, having little contact with his famous father.

He lived on Chicago’s notorious gangland south side with his wife and daughters.

But his marriage fell apart just a month after his famous father died, amid accusations that he ran out on his wife.

He insists she dumped him and forced him out of their marital home.

After attending a family meeting over the will last July, Ali Jnr says he got a phone call from his wife, saying she had moved in with her parents because the water and electricity had been cut off.

He says he then made his way to Miami and stayed with his mother, Ali’s first wife, Khalilah, until moving in with his friend.

Ali Jnr said: “I stayed with the marriage to see if things can work out, but I had 11 years of complete unhappiness.

“I love my daughters and I would do anything in the world to be with them. You can ask anybody that know me and they would tell you Muhammad is the kindest, sweetest man they have ever known.”

Jeffrey K Eisen, an attorney for the Muhammad Ali Trust which governs the distribution of the boxer’s estate, said in a statement: “Muhammad Ali’s trust and all of its details were approved by him and reflect his wishes to ensure that his legacy would be honoured exactly as prescribed.

“Now a year after his death, the trust, including Muhammad Ali Jr’s interest, has been and will continue to be administered as it was written and in accordance with applicable law. As always, the specific terms of the trust are a private matter.”

