Tens of thousands of Manchester United fans turned up at Old Trafford this afternoon to pay tribute to Michael Carrick.

And so did many of his former teammates and high-profile opponents.

Carrick was on the ‘Manchester United ’08 XI’, managed by Sir Alex Ferguson, along with the likes of Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney. They were up against the ‘Michael Carrick All-Stars’, managed by Harry Redknapp, featuring Clarence Seedorf, Michael Owen and John Terry.

Article continues below

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard were also meant to be part of the Carrick All-Stars, but both of the Premier League legends were forced to pull out through injury.

One man who was part of the Carrick All-Stars line-up, however, was the former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

Article continues below

Carragher's tweet to Neville before kick-off

On the opposite team was his fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville - albeit on the subs’ bench, rather than the starting XI - and some pre-match fighting talk took place on Twitter.

When the Liverpool Echo tweeted to confirm that Carragher was starting, the Anfield hero sent a rather amusing - if not slightly threatening - tweet to his Monday Night Football colleague.

“Here to support Carrick & his charity,” Carragher posted, “but more importantly to snap @GNev2.”

No wonder Neville didn’t want to start the match.

Reaction to Carragher's tweet

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Carragher’s tweet…

The real reason Neville didn't start

Of course, the reason Neville didn’t start wasn’t because he’s scared of Carragher.

Ferguson revealed before kick-off that Neville told him he could only play for 10 minutes.

“I don’t care if he falls and collapses,” Ferguson told ITV Sport. “He’ll be playing for a while!”

Fingers crossed we get to see them on the pitch together during the second half.

It should be tasty!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms