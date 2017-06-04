Max Holloway stunned and silenced the Brazilian crowd on Saturday night when he picked up a third-round TKO victory over Jose Aldo to become the undisputed UFC featherweight champion.

Nobody doubted his ability heading into the encounter, especially since he’s been on a tear since losing to Conor McGregor when he was 21-years-old and has since picked up 11 wins in a row.

UNDISPUTED CHAMPION

However, not many would have predicted that he’d destroy the Brazilian with an incredible four-punch combination followed by a vicious right hand to send him crashing to the canvas, and then raining down punishment to end the fight in the third.

Fight fans were shocked, and so were the stars of the UFC that tuned into watch a new champion cement his place as the king of the division.

MMA Fighting have compiled a list of some of the best reactions to the fight, ranging from light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier to a tweet from Blessed himself.

REACTION

Before the finish, Aldo held his own with some brilliant counter punching, although the non-existent leg kicks raised questions on social media and it was also revealed that Aldo was actually ahead heading into the third-round.

Champions recognise champions and DC kicked off proceeding with a standard congratulatory tweet to Holloway where he posted: “ALL MAX!!!!!!!! Congrats @BlessedMMA !!!! #champ.”

Bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt also got in on the action as he’s on the road to recovery after pulling out of his title defence against T.J. Dillashaw.

No Love tweeted: “Congrats @BlessedMMA well deserved!!”

The usually outspoken Kevin Lee and Mike Perry also shared their messages, full of praise for the new champion.

The Mo Town Phenom tweeted: “This is the new generation! @BlessedMMA #TeamBlessedMMA #AndNew #UFC212.”

Platinum then tweeted: “Congrats @BlessedMMA! @Josealdojunior looked good then Max made the adjustments like a true champion. #UFC.”

Marc Diakese shared a similar view to Lee, as he claimed that the young fighters are now taking over while the likes of Chase Sherman and Alexander Gustafsson also had their say on the new champion.

There were two more interesting tweets which seemed to have focused on Conor McGregor, as he’s somebody that defeated both men but failed to ever defend the championship.

Brad Tavares pointed out the difference in the way they had both beaten Aldo, with the Irishman catching him early on, as opposed to Blessed who beat him down.

He posted: “When Aldo fought Connor, he just got caught. Max straight up beat Aldo. Props to @BlessedMMA for truly dethroning a king!”

While Belal Muhammad threw some shade at the Notorious by tweeting: “Now the division won’t be on hold anymore #UFC212.”

Holloway remained humble in defeat, thanking Aldo as well as Rio De Janeiro following the win.

What do you make of Max Holloway’s victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 212? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

