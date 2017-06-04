GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) goes down live tonight at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and the promotion has quite the card constructed for the WWE Universe.

Currently, four title fights are set to take place on the card. The first being a Cruiserweight title match between defending champ Neville and challenger Austin Aries. Neville and Aries have been feuding since WrestleMania 33, where "The King Of The Cruiserweights" defeated Aries to retain his title.

They met once again at WWE's Payback PPV but Neville got himself intentionally disqualified in order for him to retain his belt. Now they will meet once again as Neville continues to attempt to stay atop the Cruiserweight mountain.

Next up is a RAW Tag Team Title match between current champs The Hardy Boyz and rivals Cesaro and Sheamus. The Hardys returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 at won the RAW tag titles in a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match. They have already successfully defended their titles once against Sheamus and Cesaro at Payback.

RAW Women's champ Alexa Bliss and Bayley's feud will come to a head when the pair compete in a Kendo Stick-On-A-Pole Match. Bliss has been tormenting Bayley for weeks now, attacking her on RAW with a Kendo Stick and embarrassing her in front of the WWE Universe. She could be in for some nasty Payback, however, if Bayley reaches the Kendo Stick first and is the only competitor legally allowed to use it.

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is set to defend his strap against The Miz, and it's expected that recent NXT call-up Elias Samson could interfere in the match and help Miz take home the gold.

Finally, in the main event of the night, a Fatal Five Way between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, and Samoa Joe will determine who will challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar next at the Great Balls Of Fire PPV next month.

You can check out the full event betting odds here below (courtesy of RingsideNews):

Samoa Joe evens (favorite)

Seth Rollins 5/4

Finn Balor 5/1

Bray Wyatt 12/1

Roman Reigns 16/1

Neville 1/7 (favorite)

Austin Aries 10/3

The Miz 1/8 (favorite)

Dean Ambrose 9/2

Cesaro and Sheamus 1/3 (favorites)

Matt and Jeff Hardy 15/8

Alexa Bliss 8/15 (favorite)

Bayley 11/8

What are your thoughts on the betting odds for Extreme Rules tonight? Who do you think will walk away victorious?

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

