Paul Scholes had some lovely words for Michael Carrick ahead of the Manchester United midfielder's testimonial on Sunday afternoon, describing him as a "Rolls Royce".

Speaking ahead of the game at Old Trafford, Scholes said: "I remember Michael coming in and taking over the number 16 shirt from Roy Keane, one of the Premier League's best ever midfielders.

"He had big boots to fill, but I think he's proven that he's more than worthy of the shirt. I loved playing with him, at least when I was young enough to still be able to run around a little bit.

Article continues below

"I always felt comfortable and safe next to him, and he probably didn't get the credit he deserved at the time, but he's starting to get that now.

"When Michael plays, United usually win, and I like that there's nothing flash about him. He never broke a sweat, either.

Article continues below

"He was like a Rolls Royce, cruising around the football pitch. Sunday is going to be a special day for him, and it's one he deserves."

Perfectly put. Since signing for Sir Alex Ferguson from Tottenham back in 2006, Carrick has been consistently brilliant and a class act for United.

Sunday's testimonial was the club's way of paying homage to one of their best ever midfielders, but it was also a chance for fans to relive the glory days.

Playing alongside Carrick in the heart of Manchester United '08 XI's midfield was Scholes, who was renowned for his incredible passing range during his playing career.

And in the 14th minute he provided a timely reminder of how class is permanent.

In the video below, Scholes, from inside his own half, plays an inch-perfect 40-yard pass to put Wayne Rooney through on goal only to fire over. Check it out.

SCHOLES' TRADEMARK PASS

What a ball - and so effortless. United fans were in agreement on Twitter that Scholes could still do a job for them at 42-years-old, as the below tweet suggests.

Scholes continued to dictate play in the middle of the park, yet it was Michael Carrick All-Star XI who took the lead through Gaizka Mendieta.

Nemanja Vidic then equalised for Manchester United '08 XI minutes later, with the testimonial entering half-time at 1-1.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms