GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Paul Scholes.

Paul Scholes rolls back the years with trademark pass in Michael Carrick's testimonial

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Scholes had some lovely words for Michael Carrick ahead of the Manchester United midfielder's testimonial on Sunday afternoon, describing him as a "Rolls Royce".

Speaking ahead of the game at Old Trafford, Scholes said: "I remember Michael coming in and taking over the number 16 shirt from Roy Keane, one of the Premier League's best ever midfielders.

"He had big boots to fill, but I think he's proven that he's more than worthy of the shirt. I loved playing with him, at least when I was young enough to still be able to run around a little bit.

Article continues below

"I always felt comfortable and safe next to him, and he probably didn't get the credit he deserved at the time, but he's starting to get that now.

"When Michael plays, United usually win, and I like that there's nothing flash about him. He never broke a sweat, either.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

WWE names the 8 most underrated superstars in the company today

WWE names the 8 most underrated superstars in the company today

Anderson pulls out of Carrick's testimonial - sends brilliant message on Instagram

Anderson pulls out of Carrick's testimonial - sends brilliant message on Instagram

"He was like a Rolls Royce, cruising around the football pitch. Sunday is going to be a special day for him, and it's one he deserves."

Perfectly put. Since signing for Sir Alex Ferguson from Tottenham back in 2006, Carrick has been consistently brilliant and a class act for United.

Sunday's testimonial was the club's way of paying homage to one of their best ever midfielders, but it was also a chance for fans to relive the glory days.

Manchester United v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League

Playing alongside Carrick in the heart of Manchester United '08 XI's midfield was Scholes, who was renowned for his incredible passing range during his playing career.

And in the 14th minute he provided a timely reminder of how class is permanent.

In the video below, Scholes, from inside his own half, plays an inch-perfect 40-yard pass to put Wayne Rooney through on goal only to fire over. Check it out.

SCHOLES' TRADEMARK PASS

What a ball - and so effortless. United fans were in agreement on Twitter that Scholes could still do a job for them at 42-years-old, as the below tweet suggests.

Scholes continued to dictate play in the middle of the park, yet it was Michael Carrick All-Star XI who took the lead through Gaizka Mendieta.

Nemanja Vidic then equalised for Manchester United '08 XI minutes later, with the testimonial entering half-time at 1-1.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Michael Carrick
Football

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

WWE names the 8 most underrated superstars in the company today

WWE names the 8 most underrated superstars in the company today

Anderson pulls out of Carrick's testimonial - sends brilliant message on Instagram

Anderson pulls out of Carrick's testimonial - sends brilliant message on Instagram

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Alexa Bliss reveals the reason why she's so nervous about WWE Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss reveals the reason why she's so nervous about WWE Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again