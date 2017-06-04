David Haye has split from his trainer Shane McGuigan just under three months after his defeat to Tony Bellew.

Haye suffered an Achilles injury in the sixth round of the fight and was knocked down in the 11th. He needed extensive surgery to repair his Achilles tendon.

Former WBA heavyweight champion Haye insisted he would carry on with his bid to become a two-time world heavyweight champion once he recovered from surgery, but it is understood that McGuigan advised him to call it a day and hang up his boxing gloves for good.

According to The Sun, this is what caused the split between Haye and his trainer.

“Shane and I have come to the mutual decision that, when I am ready for full training camp, we will no longer be working with each other," Haye said. “Both parties agreed that moving forward, we weren’t right for each other.”

McGuigan confirmed the split on Twitter, stating: "Myself and David Haye have decided to part ways. I wish him all the success in his future endeavours. We remain good friends."

The 36-year old Londoner, who is also the former world cruiserweight champion, first retired from the ring after he knocked out Dereck Chisora in July 2012.

He did not fight again for three years, before he blew away Australian Mark De Mori in little more than two minutes.

McGuigan was in his corner for that comeback fight, and went on to steer Haye to success over Swiss boxer Arnold Gjergjaj last year before the disastrous 11th-round loss against Bellew.

Haye: Rehabilitation is going well

Haye is now searching for a new man in his corner and in a post on Facebook he added: "I am pleased to confirm rehabilitation is going well and I will make a complete recovery.

"Whilst I am not quite in a position to be announcing my next opponent, my passion for the sport remains unwavered and desire to regain my heavyweight title is stronger than ever."

