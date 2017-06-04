Alexa Bliss reveals the reason why she's so nervous about WWE Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss will need to get Extreme tonight if she wants to keep her RAW Women's Championship.

Bliss defeated Bayley back at the WWE's Payback pay-per-view (PPV) last month to become the RAW Women's Champion and is set to rematch the "Hugger" tonight from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The bout will be a Kendo Stick-On-A-Pole match, which means the first woman to climb the turnbuckle and grab the Kendo Stick will be able to legally use it as a weapon.

"Little Miss Bliss" has been tormenting Bayley over the past few weeks on RAW, unleashing Kendo Stick attacks on her anytime she gets the opportunity.

Now Bayley has the opportunity to pay Bliss back for those attacks if she's able to beat her in the race for the Kendo Stick above the turnbuckle. Bliss recently did an interview with The Baltimore Sun to promote the event and spoke on a variety of topics.

Bliss was asked if she has ever been in a Kendo Stick-On-A-Pole Match, to which she admitted she hasn't and is pretty nervous about taking on Bayley in her first ever (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"No, I have never. I am quite nervous about it actually. I have hit Bayley with that thing so many times and I have a feeling that she really wants to get me back for that.

"I'm actually kind of nervous about trying to reach the thing. It's a race to see who can get to it first. I don't know if you know this, but I'm 5 feet tall. I don't know if I can reach all the way up there to grab that stick.

"Do I let Bayley grab it first and then take it away from her? I don't know. That's what my main concern is, what if I climb up there and then just can't reach it?

"I'm hoping that doesn't happen, but if it does, I'll have to do whatever it takes to get it down."

It should be interesting to see how Bliss and Bayley both respond to their first Extreme Rules environment type of match. Bliss has been taunting Bayley for her inability to use a Kendo Stick on an opponent these past few weeks on RAW, but that could all change later tonight.

What are your thoughts on Bliss being nervous for her Kendo Stick-On-A-Pole Match with Bayley tonight?

