UFC

Holloway.

Max Holloway begins making demands to Dana White after beating Jose Aldo

You often find two types of fighters in the UFC nowadays.

You have those that make huge demands after picking up a vital win and think the company revolves around them, and those that agree to fight anyone and everyone by keeping their head down and making quiet noise.

UFC 212

Max Holloway fits into the latter category, as he silenced the Brazilian fans on Saturday night with a dominating third-round stoppage of Jose Aldo to become the undisputed UFC featherweight champion.

Blessed has remained relatively quiet throughout his career, and his method seems to be working perfectly as he was only 21-years-old when he lost to Conor McGregor and since then, he’s won a staggering 11 fights on the bounce.

Now that he’s sitting on the featherweight throne, he’s in prime position to be making demands and wasted little time in telling the Notorious that he’ll have to do the begging now if he wants the featherweight title back.

DEMANDS

The Hawaiian native also had a message for UFC president Dana White where he issued a couple of big demands.

He finally wants to get paid the big bucks, and he wants the UFC to host an event in Hawaii.

According to FOX Sports, he said: “Dana White told me, we had a meeting before [the fight] and he said this is big game hunting.

“The bigger the game you bring in to the table, the bigger paychecks you get.

“I think Aldo, he’s a silver-backed gorilla. Now I want my paycheck.”

UFC stars have been criticised recently for picking up a big win and then chasing the money fights, rather than fighting rightful contenders with middleweight champion Michael Bisping being accused of that when it was thought he’d be fighting Georges St-Pierre over Yoel Romero.

Holloway doesn’t think that way, though, as he just wanted to get paid, defend his title and fight in Hawaii.

He added: “I don’t want money fights. I want to get paid.

“Like I said, I want to defend my title. I’m going to be here for a long time and why not do it in Hawaii?”

It’s going to be hard to deny him those requests as he now finds himself in elite company, and attention now turns to who Holloway could be facing inside of the Octagon next, whether or not it’s in Hawaii.

While people will be calling for the Irishman to move back down after Holloway’s comments, the new champion has already shown an interest in defending his title against Frankie Edgar which could be another intriguing contest.

What do you make of Max Holloway’s demands to Dana White? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Dana White
Jose Aldo

