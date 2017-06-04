WWE names the 8 most underrated superstars in the company today

WWE currently has a stacked roster with talent bursting at the seams, and you get to see most of them in action on a weekly basis on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and 205 Live.

We have the tried and tested guys who are guaranteed to entertain without fail from AJ Styles to Finn Balor, and you have those that have been flying under the radar but are finally being appreciated, such as Neville.

UNDERRATED

There are also those that continue to put on consistent and brilliant performances but are often overlooked and remain underrated, despite entertaining the masses.

We all have our own picks on who we believe is underrated and underutilised in the company, but now the editors of WWE.com have compiled a list of who they believe isn’t appreciated enough by the WWE Universe.

And yes, the stars they’ve listed are genuinely underrated.

AMERICAN ALPHA

Okay, this one is cheating slightly as they’ve included two superstars as one pick but the fact remains, Jason Jordan and Chad Gable are underrated.

You could argue that they were pushed way too soon on the blue brand upon their arrival, but we’ve only scratched the surface on what they’re capable of inside the squared circle.

With The Usos and Breezango doing excellent work – along with the arrival of the New Day – Jordan and Gable need to work even harder to reach the pinnacle of the tag team division again.

APOLLO CREWS

Apollo Crews has been criticised throughout his time on the main roster, mainly for the fact that he can’t stop showing off his beaming smile even in the toughest of situations.

He has the perfect look, but his incredible in-ring ability does get overlooked because of the flaws and he clearly hasn’t reached the potential many thought he would.

Still, it’s early days and maybe being part of the Titus brand can bring out a different side in him to end all doubts that he’s a serious player in the organisation.

CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Cedric Alexander came to WWE with a big reputation, and it’s not exactly his fault he’s underrated because 205 Live does get a bad rap, and the ratings speak for themselves.

Granted, he suffered an untimely injury but now faces an uphill battle to mix with the top dogs in Neville and Austin Aries but ability-wise, he certainly belongs there.

CURTIS AXEL

If we’re talking about in-ring ability then Curtis Axel is up there with the elite, but we know that character development is a big part of succeeding in WWE and that’s an aspect where he’s lacked – and dropping the AxelMania gimmick didn’t help either.

He’s been endorsed by the best, and you can’t argue against the likes of The Rock, Triple H and Paul Heyman. He still gets decent reactions at live events, so it’s good that the interest remains in someone who does deserve another serious chance on television.

EMMA

Emma can’t seem to catch a break either, as she’s spent more time on the injured list than she has in the ring recently.

Fans do appreciate her; that’s clear by the reactions she receives and because WWE is criticised for not utilising its entire female roster. However, we’re yet to see exactly what she’s capable of at the top level and it seems like we’ve been waiting an age for that to happen.

GRAN METALIK

This one is on WWE, as Gran Metalik has been criminally underused ever since the Cruiserweight Classis. In fact, he’s hardly been on television.

Fans of the unique Metalik will know just how talented he is inside of that ring, and how impressive of a star WWE has on its books. He hasn’t been given the opportunities to showcase that, and there’s worry that we may never get to see the best of the king of the ropes in WWE.

LIV MORGAN

Liv Morgan is in an unfortunate situation as she has all the talent in the world to succeed because of how unique her character and in-ring style is.

However, when you have the likes of Asuka, Ember Moon and Nikki Cross ahead of you, it’s pretty difficult to break through to the title picture and show the world what she’s truly capable of.

THE MIZ

Just because he’s the biggest name on the list doesn’t mean he’s underrated – The Miz is arguably one of the greatest talents in the company today and his contributions often get overlooked.

He’s there every week, he’s a safe worker, he represents the company in the best light and he’s probably the greatest villain in WWE today; there’s very little he can’t do to the highest standard.

He’s on the verge of capturing another Intercontinental title, but his talents deserve another run with the biggest title in the company because we won’t get another star quite like him in a very long time.

Who else do you think are underrated superstars in the WWE?

