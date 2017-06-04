Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's participation in Michael Carrick's testimonial was a big talking point on Sunday - for different reasons.

For Neville, it was a chance to play with some of his old teammates and prove he hasn't completely lost it as a footballer.

And for Carragher - well, he just wanted to "snap" his fellow Sky Sports presenter.

Speaking ahead of the testimonial, Neville paid tribute to Carrick by revealing his first thoughts when Sir Alex Ferguson signed him from Tottenham in 2006.

"When I first heard Michael Carrick had signed for United, I already knew what a good player he was because I'd just been with him at the 2006 World Cup," he said, per Sky Sports.

"However, you don't know how any player will adapt to being at United, so none of us were sure how he'd settle - and it was certainly a bold move to come in and take Roy Keane's squad number.

"He's a brilliant player and as a person, I just can't speak highly enough of him. If there's just one complaint I can have about him, it's that he's asked me to play in this testimonial!"

Neville, now 42-years-old, didn't start the game but admitted beforehand that he had concerns about his fitness and how long he would last.

Well it turns out he had every right to be a little bit worried about how he would play, because when he did come on, he embarrassed himself.

In the 55th minute, Patrice Evra found the former right-back at the back post with an inch-perfect cross.

It was begging to be hit and Neville duly obliged, but his attempted volley was absolutely terrible, as you can see in the footage below.

NEVILLE'S VOLLEY GOES OUT FOR A THROW-IN

How humiliating. Neville's volley - one of the worst you'll ever see - had football fans in hysterics, as you can see in the Twitter reaction below.

TWITTER REACTS

