Body Builder on Jinder Mahal's dramatic change in physique

Not only has Jinder Mahal returned to the WWE to win the company's top title, but he returned looking in ridiculously good physical shape.

Mahal returned to the company in July of last year and earned a contract to the RAW brand after defeating Heath Slater, his former fellow Three Man Band (3MB) member. After the Superstar Shake-Up, Mahal was moved to SmackDown Live.

He looked to be in tremendous shape as of late, with a dramatically improved muscular appearance in addition to very apparent veins all over his body. Mahal indeed looked very different from when he returned in July.

Article continues below

Mahal has bee heavily criticized for his dramatic change in appearance, being accused of taking steroids after fans noticed the sudden change in his physique. Natural bodybuilder Nick Miller took to his YouTube channel, where he gives tips on professional body building and dug deep into Mahal's physical change.

Miller read from the following portion of the WWE's wellness policy which explains the reasonable for drug testing (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

Article continues below

"Reasonable Suspicion. WWE may require WWE Talent to submit to a test or tests, including, without limitation, urine, blood, saliva, hair, and/or breath tests, if there exists reasonable suspicion that a WWE Talent has violated any part of this Policy or has diminished ability to perform as a result of using any prohibited substance"

Miller then named four signs that Mahal could be on steroids. First, he pointed out that Mahal was showing extreme vascularity in addition to an "extreme almost unreasonable level" of low body fat and crazy leanness in each of his ring appearances.

He then showed Mahal's transformation with side-by-side pictures, going from what he calls a 'dad bod' to the shredded physique he sports now. And last, but certainly not least, Miller pointed out that Mahal could be suffering from gynecomastia, which is a hormonal imbalance or elevated levels of estrogen, which could possibly indicate he isn't recovering well from his steroid cycle.

To end the video, Miller stated that Mahal should be tested for steroids based off of the WWE Wellness Policy's reasonable suspicion for drug testing policy. The results should determine if Mahal is in fact on steroids or not.

What are your thoughts on Miller's comments regarding Mahal's physical change? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms