Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win took a lot of people by surprise, but former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger isn't one of those people.

Swagger was released upon request by the WWE earlier this year and has been working the independent circuit since. Just because he doesn't work for the WWE anymore, however, doesn't mean he isn't keeping up with the current product.

Mahal has been receiving a heavy push from the WWE as of late. He was a finalist in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WreslteMania 33 but lost out to Mojo Rawley who had some assistance from New England Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski.

He then won a Six Pack Challenge on SmackDown Live to become the No. 1-contender for Randy Orton's then-WWE Title. Mahal went on to defeat Orton in the main event of WWE's Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) with some help from the Singh Brothers.

Swagger recently did an interview with The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast and commented on Mahal's WWE title win, saying Mahal is an amazing performer and deserved the opportunity that was given to him (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Jinder is an amazing performer. He is a very tall guy, great look and he is a business person. So I could definitely see him achieving this for sure and he has all tools.

"I was just as surprised as anyone though which is one of the good things about pro wrestling that you literally never know what is going to happen.

"I can definitely understand and I think I know why they did it. Jinder is amazing but India is also a very big market so it is like two birds with one stone."

When asked if he was at all surprised when he witnessed Mahal's dramatic climb up the WWE ladder, Swagger responded with a no, because he is rarely surprised by the happenings in the world of professional wrestling nowadays:

"No, I'm not. Maybe I'm jaded but I really don't get surprised by much these days when it comes to WWE or professional wrestling because that is the beauty of it.

"Overnight you can become someone so the trick is to stay consistent, stay performing well and stay ready because it could happen at any second."

