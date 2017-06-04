GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Ryan Giggs nutmegs Jamie Carragher during Michael Carrick's testimonial

It was a fantastic occasion at Old Trafford for Michael Carrick’s testimonial.

Manchester United fans got a chance to see their 2007/08 side back in action as they took on a Carrick all-star XI.

While there were plenty of United legends in action, there were also a couple of ‘rivals’ that took part in the game.

Both Jamie Carragher and John Terry linked up for the all-star side and were roundly booed every they touched the ball.

But there was an occasion that Carragher didn’t get a chance to touch the ball.

That’s because he came up against winger Ryan Giggs - and was humiliated.

Giggs spent his entire playing career beating defenders with his pace and skill and didn’t hesitate doing so once again when up against the Liverpool legend.

p1bhptk9s612b61a48aj178q1ai6d.jpg

The Welshman faced the Sky Sports pundit and proceeded to knock the ball through his legs with the outside of his foot.

The spin that he applied on the ball allowed him to run around the outside of Carragher to get on the end of it before his cross was blocked.

It was a brilliant piece of skill.

Watch: Giggs ruins Carragher

Take a look:

United fans loved it

And the fact that it came up against Carragher made it even better for United fans. And they reacted brilliantly on Twitter:

In the end, Carrick stole the show in his own testimonial.

United 08 XI were losing 2-1 with time running out before Wayne Rooney teed up Carrick from 25-yards. And the midfielder struck a sweet strike that hit Shay Given's post before going in making it 2-2.

