Cody Rhodes seems to be done with yet another major professional wrestling promotion.

Rhodes left the WWE back in May of 2016 after some disagreements with the company's creative team as well as being frustrated with his position with the promotion at the time. He had been taken significantly less serious as he was dubbing a weird 'Stardust' gimmick.

Since then, Rhodes has become one of the most highly demanded and loved indie workers in the business, re-inventing himself dramatically and becoming one of the biggest stars in the business.

He has done work for Impact Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, New Japan, and many more promotions since leaving WWE. His wife, Brandi Rhodes, took to Twitter earlier this week and revealed that Rhodes is done working for Impact, and has been done for some time now:

Back in October of last year, Rhodes signed a non-exclusive deal with Impact and debuted at their Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Since then, Rhodes has yet to compete on Impact TV since March 30th when he lost a match to Moose for the Impact Grand Championship.

Rhodes has been working for a plethora of companies since leaving WWE and told Sports Illustrated earlier this year that he is planning to look for a new exclusive home and in order to settle down a bit (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I guess I spoke too soon." Rhodes explained to CBS Sports. "It's probably not time to make a decision. But if I did make a decision, it's just a matter of trust.

"There's so little trust in pro wrestling. So little. And there should be. We all love this thing and want to put on the best show and fill all of the seats in the house. But it's trust and being around people in the office that I trust.

"I trust every guy in the locker room for the most part. But it's finding that top brass in most companies that I know, if I put my name on the dotted line, that I'll be taken care of.

"Honestly, any offer that came my way I haven't really looked at. My date book is still pretty deep — all the way through September. It goes everywhere. We'll probably revisit it then."

What are your thoughts on Rhodes wrapping up his run with Impact Wrestling?

