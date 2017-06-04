GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is done with Impact Wrestling

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cody Rhodes seems to be done with yet another major professional wrestling promotion.

Rhodes left the WWE back in May of 2016 after some disagreements with the company's creative team as well as being frustrated with his position with the promotion at the time. He had been taken significantly less serious as he was dubbing a weird 'Stardust' gimmick.

Since then, Rhodes has become one of the most highly demanded and loved indie workers in the business, re-inventing himself dramatically and becoming one of the biggest stars in the business.

Article continues below

He has done work for Impact Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, New Japan, and many more promotions since leaving WWE. His wife, Brandi Rhodes, took to Twitter earlier this week and revealed that Rhodes is done working for Impact, and has been done for some time now:

Back in October of last year, Rhodes signed a non-exclusive deal with Impact and debuted at their Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Since then, Rhodes has yet to compete on Impact TV since March 30th when he lost a match to Moose for the Impact Grand Championship. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

WWE names the 8 most underrated superstars in the company today

WWE names the 8 most underrated superstars in the company today

Anderson pulls out of Carrick's testimonial - sends brilliant message on Instagram

Anderson pulls out of Carrick's testimonial - sends brilliant message on Instagram

Rhodes has been working for a plethora of companies since leaving WWE and told Sports Illustrated earlier this year that he is planning to look for a new exclusive home and in order to settle down a bit (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I guess I spoke too soon." Rhodes explained to CBS Sports. "It's probably not time to make a decision. But if I did make a decision, it's just a matter of trust.

"There's so little trust in pro wrestling. So little. And there should be. We all love this thing and want to put on the best show and fill all of the seats in the house. But it's trust and being around people in the office that I trust.

"I trust every guy in the locker room for the most part. But it's finding that top brass in most companies that I know, if I put my name on the dotted line, that I'll be taken care of.

"Honestly, any offer that came my way I haven't really looked at. My date book is still pretty deep — all the way through September. It goes everywhere. We'll probably revisit it then."

What are your thoughts on Rhodes wrapping up his run with Impact Wrestling? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

WWE names the 8 most underrated superstars in the company today

WWE names the 8 most underrated superstars in the company today

Anderson pulls out of Carrick's testimonial - sends brilliant message on Instagram

Anderson pulls out of Carrick's testimonial - sends brilliant message on Instagram

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Alexa Bliss reveals the reason why she's so nervous about WWE Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss reveals the reason why she's so nervous about WWE Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again