Although The Miz is still one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE right now, even he’ll tell you that he’s not near the level which saw him successfully retain his WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27.

Some say he peaked too early, while others will tell you that the former reality star didn’t belong at that platform at all.

THE A-LISTER

They’d be wrong, as The A-Lister has once more turned into the man people love to hate and remains an integral part of WWE programming. So, you can understand why there was plenty of outcry when he was moved from SmackDown LIVE to RAW in the recent superstar shake-up as it was thought he could be WWE Champion again.

While he still may achieve that goal, it’s clear that The Miz did endure a rough patch over the last few years which saw him pick up several Intercontinental Championship victories, along with a confusing face run and even had his stunt double in Damien Sandow.

Those are a forgotten memory now, and he’s turned it all around to be within touching distance of the biggest prizes available in WWE and speaking to USA Today, he’s revealed that one change helped his fortunes.

He claims his career soared when his real-life wife Maryse made her return to the company, and the It Couple haven’t looked back.

RETURN

She returned the night after WrestleMania 32 and slapped Zack Ryder’s Dad, proving to be a good enough distraction to end his reign at 24 hours – and you can see what went on behind the scenes regarding her return on the WWE Network.

The Miz told USA Today: “Any person in WWE, you always have to evolve, especially if you’ve been here as long as I have. If you’re the same character, it becomes bland and generic.

“I had become this arrogant and egotistical character, but ever since my wife has come back into WWE, I feel like my career has soared.

“It’s given me a new type of confidence. Whenever you wrestle in Speedos in front of your wife, you want to show off. You don’t want to get your butt kicked in front of your wife.

“And she helps out where she can. It’s great having her around. She’s a huge part of why I’ve had the success I’ve had.”

The Miz is on the verge of more success on Sunday night, as he goes into battle at the Extreme Rules event to take on Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental title.

If rumours are to be believed, then the gold is going home with the It Couple because of a disqualification.

Looks like we all have Maryse to thank for helping The Miz become the best thing about WWE today.

Did Maryse help make The Miz what he is today? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

