Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

Jamie Carragher 'snaps' Gary Neville during Michael Carrick's testimonial

Jamie Carragher made his intentions very clear for Michael Carrick's testimonial on Sunday: to "snap" his partner in crime, Gary Neville.

In typically brutal fashion, the Liverpool legend tweeted before the game: "Here to support Carrick & his charity but more importantly to snap @GNev2."

Fortunately for Neville, he didn't start the game and was given until half-time to prepare himself, both physically and mentally.

Not only was Carragher waiting for him, but Neville admitted to being concerned about how long he would last, saying 20 minutes might be his limit.

In the former right-back's absence, Gaizka Mendieta gave Michael Carrick All-Star XI the lead before Nemanja Vidic equalised for Manchester United '08 XI.

Sir Alex Ferguson then brought on Neville for the second half and he soon provided a moment of comedy gold.

In the 55th minute, Patrice Evra crossed for the Manchester United legend to volley, but his attempt was absolutely terrible and it went out for a throw-in.

Five minutes later and Neville's afternoon went from bad to worse, with Carragher showing exactly what it means to "snap" someone.

In the video below, Carragher - whose eyes are not on the ball - charges down Neville on the far side and floors him with a very late challenge. Check it out.

CARRAGHER SNAPS NEVILLE

Carragher is a man of his word. Neville was asked about both incidents after the game and described his volley as "rubbish".

"It was in the air so long," he said alongside Carragher. "I saw it coming and I thought: 'Whatever you do, don't miss it'. To be fair, it was rubbish really. I was going to say c**p then."

The scoreline was 1-1 at the time of Neville's attempted volley and he was soon punished for wasting his opportunity when Robbie Keane scored for Michael Carrick All-Star XI.

Carrick then made it 2-2 in the final 10 minutes with a lovely strike to cap what was an entertaining and uplifting afternoon.

Gary Neville
Michael Carrick
