One of the most memorable moments over the last few years is surely the night AJ Styles finally made his WWE debut, as he was the third entrant in the Royal Rumble and put on a solid showing.

Fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when it happened, as they knew they were finally going to get a stint of The Phenomenal One in WWE and he’s already achieved a lot during his time with the organisation.

NEW GUY

As expected, there were doubts on whether he’d succeed. Not because of his ability, but whether the higher-ups would want to make somebody, who built WWE’s biggest rivals in TNA and kept the ship afloat, their biggest star.

Eventually, though, they pulled the trigger and he had a great run as WWE Champion, and there’s probably more to come.

We all know that one kid who’s new to the school after joining pretty late. He gets the funny looks, he’s not welcomed right away and is eventually brought in and treated as one of their own after a certain amount of time.

That wasn’t the case with AJ Styles.

The SmackDown LIVE star recently spoke to Bailey and Southside and revealed that the adjustment was easy because the WWE locker room didn’t treat him like an outsider, even if he was with rival promotions for most of his career.

EASY TRANSITION

One of the reasons he was treated very well was because some of the stars in the locker room actually grew up watching and respecting his work.

According to Wrestling Inc, he said: “When you go from one locker room to another, everything changes because you’re the new guy.

“It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been in the ring or this whole [pro] wrestling thing. You’re the new guy and I expected that when I came to the WWE, like, ‘Okay, I need to kind of keep to myself.’

“But what I didn’t understand is a lot of guys were watching me when they were in their teens and they respected what I had done, and treated me with respect right from the get-go.

“So, I was a little surprised by that, but, at the same time, I’m happy that we have that kind of locker room.”

While we don’t know everything that goes on behind the scenes, we’ve been able to see that he does share chemistry with numerous WWE stars when he appears on Xavier Woods’ Up Up Down Down YouTube channel.

