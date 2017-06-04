Cristiano Ronaldo has had a pretty incredible 12 months, hasn’t he?

In that time, he’s won two Champions League trophies, La Liga, the Club World Cup, the European Championships and the Ballon d’Or.

And he stole the show during his latest triumph.

Real Madrid thrashed Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff to become the first club to win consecutive Champions League titles, with Ronaldo scoring twice.

Having scored 42 goals in all competitions, helping Los Blancos to an incredible double, he now looks certain to win his fifth Ballon d’Or - drawing him level with Lionel Messi.

But how would he celebrate after winning yet another trophy and producing a Man of the Match performance against Juve?

By getting a new haircut, of course.

But the former Manchester United star didn’t go with a normal trim. It appears he’s got the clippers out and shaved the majority of it off.

It’s certainly an interesting look:.

Ronaldo's new haircut

Check it out:

Who are we to criticise Ronaldo’s appearance? We wouldn’t do such a thing.

Twitter hates it

But the people of Twitter would. Check out their brilliant reaction:

While Ronaldo is getting mocked on social media for his haircut, he’s hardly going to care, is he?

After the game, he hit back at his critics by stating that his stats don’t lie - and they certainly don’t.

"This is one of the best moments of my career but it seems I am able to say that every year," he said.

"People won't be able to criticise me because the numbers don't lie."

When you’re as good at football as Ronaldo, it doesn’t really matter what your hair looks like.

