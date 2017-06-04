Official online NBA destination in the UK

Lebron James.

Cavs want JR Smith to shoot more

The Golden State Warriors got off to a great start in the NBA Finals with an 113-91 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1.

Kevin Durant went off with an All-Star performance after scoring 38 points to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists. The Cavs put on a lackluster performance on the court, turning over the rock 20 times throughout the span of play.

If things continue the way they're going right now, the Warriors could be well on their way to becoming NBA Champions. 

As for what the Cavs think they need to do to win their first game of the series, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says that he'd like to see JR Smith take more shots (quotes via ESPN):

"He's an assassin," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue told ESPN at practice Saturday. "We're reminding him of that. Go out there and shoot. We need him to."

Although he dubs his now-famous motto When in doubt, shoot," Smith only attempted four shots in 28 minutes of play during Game 1 last Thursday.

Smith commented on Golden State's spectacular performance as well, saying they do a great job of taking away the three point shot. If the Cavs want to keep this series competitive, however, Smith says he and Cleveland need to rally and finish at the rim more:

"They do a great job of taking away the 3," Smith said of Golden State. "That's why they have been one of the top defensive teams in the league the last three years.

"And we just got to do a better job of finishing at the rim to make those guys come to us. If we do that and eliminate the turnovers, it will be a different Game 2."

2017 NBA Finals - Game One

Smith hasn't been taking many shots lately, as he has only reached double-digit scoring numbers twice in 14 games. His highest number of shot attempts in a game has only been nine. He wasn't alone in his scoring drought, however, as fellow teammates Iman Shumpert, Deron Williams and Kyle Korver all combined for a staggering 2-for-13 off the bench.

We'll see if the Cavs are able to implement a shot-happy Smith into their game plan when they take on Golden State this Wednesday for Game 2 of the series, which will take place at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

What are your thoughts on the Cavs wanting Smith to shoot more? Let us know in the comments section below!

