Tennis

Roger Federer.

Roger Federer has decided when he will return to tennis

It's the news that all tennis fans wanted to hear: Roger Federer is set for a return to tennis in the next couple of weeks.

The Swiss has been out of action since beating Rafael Nadal in the Miami Open final on April 3, where he announced he would be taking a break.

Fans are desperate for Federer to get back on the court and they won't have to wait too long now.

The Daily Mail, among many other sources, report that Federer aims to be back in time to feature in this year's Mercedes Cup, which begins on June 14 in Stuttgart.

Federer decided to miss the entire clay court season in a bid to get his fitness up for the forthcoming Wimbledon Championships, too.

This is all part of the Swiss' long-term plan to ensure he is fit for most ATP tournaments; at the age of 35, he can no longer participate all year round and must prioritise.

"The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognise that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward," he said in April.

2017 Miami Open - Day 14

"I've been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month, but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hardcourt season."

The Mercedes Cup is an event Federer has never won, though he came close to breaking that duck last year after falling short in the semi-finals to Austria's Dominic Thiem.

