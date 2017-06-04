GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Phil Neville attempted to take on Gary Neville - did something hilarious

There were plenty of Manchester United legends on show during Michael Carrick’s testimonial.

While the majority of them lined up for United’s ’08 side, there was one player that lined up for the opposition that also knows his way around Old Trafford.

Phil Neville played almost 400 times for the Red Devils but moved to Everton in 2005. It meant he had to settle for being in the away changing room - facing the likes of Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and his brother, Gary Neville.

And the Neville brothers came face-to-face on the pitch towards the end of the game.

Now, Phil is renowned for his work-rate and his professionalism as a footballer. He’s also known for his rather embarrassing stepovers.

While the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo can use a stepover effectively to get away from defenders, Phil’s stepovers aren’t quite as effective.

When Roy Keane slammed Phil Neville

In fact, there’s a brilliant video of Phil telling a story of how Roy Keane once told him off for producing a few stepovers in a match.

But there was no Keane in sight at Carrick’s testimonial. That meant Phil could do all the stepovers in the world.

So, when up against his older brother, he decided he would bring out his favourite skill - SIX times.

Watch: Phil Neville takes on Gary Neville

Take a look:

Man Utd fans react

And Twitter absolutely loved it. Check out the reaction:

Carrick’s testimonial was a brilliant occasion and Phil Neville made it even better with his terrible stepovers.

Never change, Phil.

