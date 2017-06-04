GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Liddell Ortiz.

Chuck Liddell teases a comeback fight against Tito Ortiz

BJ Penn. Georges St-Pierre. Anderson Silva. Jon Jones. Conor McGregor. Ronda Rousey.

When you mentioned which fighters ushered the UFC into a new era, every one of these names will surely be mentioned for their contributions.

MAINSTREAM SUCCESS

Rousey put women’s mixed martial arts on the map, the Notorious added that much-needed excitement with his outspoken nature, Bones brought something completely different to the Octagon with his unique style, and so on.

However, when you’re talking about one fighter who made UFC gain mainstream popularity, then all eyes are on Chuck Liddell.

The UFC Hall of Famer will go down as arguably one of the greatest of all time, and perhaps his biggest rivalry saw him knock out friend turned fierce foe Tito Ortiz on two occasions in the UFC; one in 2004 and one in 2006.

By the sounds of things, the former UFC light heavyweight champion might want to try to make it three over a decade later as he’s been teasing a return to mixed martial arts in recent weeks.

The 47-year-old hasn’t fought since 2010 where he was knocked out by Rich Franklin, ultimately making it three consecutive losses before calling it a day, and was recently released from his role as the vice president of business development within the UFC.

Since then, it’s been reported that he had lunch with Scott Coker of Bellator MMA and it’s unclear whether it could feature talks of an MMA comeback.

LIDDELL VS. ORTIZ III?

The Iceman added more fuel to the fire on Saturday night on his Instagram account, where he posted an image standing opposite Ortiz with the caption ‘why not?’ as he hinted at one more fight as the two share a storied history which has been well-documented.

Since leaving his role in the UFC, Liddell has published training videos where he’s looking in fantastic shape, and his trainer also confirmed that should the right opponent come along, they wouldn’t rule out a comeback.

However, the Huntington Beach Bad Boy didn’t sound too keen on the idea, as he reacted to the image on his Twitter account claiming he doesn’t need the money.

He tweeted: “@ChuckLiddell because I don’t need the money. Suck that, you need the money. I can lend you some cash if so.”

TMZ also caught up with Liddell last month, and he didn’t rule it on there either as he said: “We’ll see.”

Ortiz might not be the only option either, as Vitor Belfort defeated Nate Marquardt at UFC 212 in Brazil and then called out The Iceman.

Would you want to see Chuck Liddell make a comeback? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

