It’s been a tough old season for Wayne Rooney.

‘Old’ quite possibly being the most poignant word there.



He failed to rack up a double-figured goal tally for the first time in his United career, he’s fallen out of the first team and Michael Carrick's testimonial looks likely to be his last at Old Trafford with an exit looming.



Surrounded by former pros, most of whom have long retired, it was the former Everton man who was showing his age.

Article continues below

Having started the match and then returned off the bench in the 74th minute, Rooney managed to set up man-of-the-hour Michael Carrick for the equaliser. But aside from that, he was ineffective in a game he really should have been bossing.



The sad reality, however, was that it was clear Rooney was taking the game far more seriously than the others. He was flying into tackles like a contract extension with United was on the line, but the most notable moment came in the penalty area.



Having gone down in the box after a challenge from former England international Trevor Sinclair, referee Neil Swarbrick chose not to award a penalty.

Article continues below

Watch: Rooney berates the ref



Protesting, Rooney lost it with the official, seemingly forgetting that he was playing in a testimonial game and not in yesterday’s Champions League final.



Social media was quick to lambast the England captain for his overreaction in a game that is more akin to a kick around in the park with old mates than a Premier League tie.

Twitter reacts

Sinclair however offered an explanation for Rooney’s outburst.

“I think he was trying to get Michael a penalty so he could get the winner,” he said.



“It was poor acting for me.”



Regardless of the reason, though, such an angry reaction in such an uncompetitive environment doesn’t do England’s all-time top goalscorer any favours with his dipping form and nose-diving reputation as one of english football’s most celebrated figures.



The game finished 2-2 in the end between Manchester United 08 XI and Carrick’s All-Stars, with Carrick and Nemanja Vidic netting for United while Gaizka Mendieta and Robbie Keane scored for the All-Stars.

Big stars such as John Terry, Clarence Seedorf, Michael Owen and Jamie Carragher appeared for the All Stars while United called upon the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Dimitar Berbatov, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs from their Champions League winning side in 2008.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms