GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Wayne Rooney played possibly his last match at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney gets angry at Neil Swarbrick during Michael Carrick's testimonial

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s been a tough old season for Wayne Rooney.

‘Old’ quite possibly being the most poignant word there.

He failed to rack up a double-figured goal tally for the first time in his United career, he’s fallen out of the first team and Michael Carrick's testimonial looks likely to be his last at Old Trafford with an exit looming.


Surrounded by former pros, most of whom have long retired, it was the former Everton man who was showing his age.

Article continues below

Having started the match and then returned off the bench in the 74th minute, Rooney managed to set up man-of-the-hour Michael Carrick for the equaliser. But aside from that, he was ineffective in a game he really should have been bossing.


The sad reality, however, was that it was clear Rooney was taking the game far more seriously than the others. He was flying into tackles like a contract extension with United was on the line, but the most notable moment came in the penalty area.

Having gone down in the box after a challenge from former England international Trevor Sinclair, referee Neil Swarbrick chose not to award a penalty.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Alexa Bliss reveals the reason why she's so nervous about WWE Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss reveals the reason why she's so nervous about WWE Extreme Rules

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

How Steven Gerrard angered Man Utd fans during the Champions League final

How Steven Gerrard angered Man Utd fans during the Champions League final

Watch: Rooney berates the ref


Protesting, Rooney lost it with the official, seemingly forgetting that he was playing in a testimonial game and not in yesterday’s Champions League final.

Social media was quick to lambast the England captain for his overreaction in a game that is more akin to a kick around in the park with old mates than a Premier League tie.

Twitter reacts

Sinclair however offered an explanation for Rooney’s outburst.

“I think he was trying to get Michael a penalty so he could get the winner,” he said.

“It was poor acting for me.”

Regardless of the reason, though, such an angry reaction in such an uncompetitive environment doesn’t do England’s all-time top goalscorer any favours with his dipping form and nose-diving reputation as one of english football’s most celebrated figures.

The game finished 2-2 in the end between Manchester United 08 XI and Carrick’s All-Stars, with Carrick and Nemanja Vidic netting for United while Gaizka Mendieta and Robbie Keane scored for the All-Stars.

Big stars such as John Terry, Clarence Seedorf, Michael Owen and Jamie Carragher appeared for the All Stars while United called upon the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Dimitar Berbatov, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs from their Champions League winning side in 2008.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rio Ferdinand
Gary Neville
Ryan Giggs
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Alexa Bliss reveals the reason why she's so nervous about WWE Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss reveals the reason why she's so nervous about WWE Extreme Rules

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

How Steven Gerrard angered Man Utd fans during the Champions League final

How Steven Gerrard angered Man Utd fans during the Champions League final

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Cody Rhodes has just left another major wrestling company

Cody Rhodes has just left another major wrestling company

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again