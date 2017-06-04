Official online NBA destination in the UK

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

LeBron James says several Warriors players could 'lead a franchise'

The Golden State Warriors enter Game 2 this evening with a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals series thanks to their impressive Game 1 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the week.

The Warriors convincingly won Game 1 on Thursday night 113-91 in large part thanks to their top performer on the night, Kevin Durant, who, after 38 minutes of action, scored 38 points with nine rebounds and eight assists.

The win moved Golden State to 13-0 in the playoffs so far, after sweeping their way past the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and the San Antonio Spurs in the previous stages of the postseason, and on track to making playoff history if this trend continues.

The Warriors have had another fantastic season for the third season in a row, with Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all shining at various stages of the year in different areas.

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue has recognized the talent which Golden State possesses, saying that it's the best team he has ever seen. One of his players, LeBron James, agrees with that statement, and then some.

The four-time MVP not only believes the 2017 Warriors are a great team, but he also thinks they actually have players that can lead a franchise without anybody else.

James said, according to Ben Golliver‏ of Sports Illustrated: "I've seen a lot of great teams, and they rank right up there. They work well together. They have some guys that can actually lead a franchise without anybody else by themselves.

"They put you in tough positions defensively and offensively, so you have to be able just to keep your composure, stick to the game plan and try to execute as best as you can for sure."

We've already seen some demonstrations of these Warriors players leading franchises, as Curry led Golden State to their first ever franchise in 2015, while Durant was able to take his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, to the NBA Finals back in 2012.

Now they're a destructive force together, and it could be LeBron and the Cavaliers that suffers the most because of that.

2017 NBA Finals - Game One

