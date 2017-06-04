Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving on Cavs having no time to be disappointed

The Cleveland Cavaliers did not put forth their best effort this past Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Cavs took home a 91-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors after an impressive showing from star forward Kevin Durant, and their 20 total turnovers didn't help their case much either. KD was able to put up 38 points to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists. 

Although they may have dropped Game 1 in a significant way, point guard Kyrie Irving says there is no time for the Cavs to feel sorry for themselves.

Irving tells WKYC.com that the squad will use the loss to learn from their mistakes and will no focus their attention on Game 2 and getting their first win in this series of The NBA Finals:

“There's no time to be disappointed,” point guard Kyrie Irving said. “I think that (it’s) just thinking about the next game, things that we can correct going forward.

"They capitalized a lot on our mistakes, a lot of transition, easy baskets that we can't allow going into Game 2.

“Definitely a lot of things we can correct and get better at, watch film and go from there.”

“It's more or less a heart thing, a prideful thing,” Irving said. “Going into Game 2 we'll be a lot more settled in, a lot better on the defensive end.

"Offensively, I mean, we still have to take good shots against this great team, so we'll get better.”

2017 NBA Finals - Game One

The Warriors have no shortage of All-Star scorers, as their Big Four of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green is one of the most lethal combinations the NBA today. Irving says that when you're facing a team with the amount of talent that the Warriors has, you just need to stay disciplined:

“They came out, K.D. hits a big three, Steph hits a big three, and then, they go on a run and it goes from eight to 16 in a matter of literally a two-minute span,” Irving said.

“So when you're playing against a dangerous team like we are playing in the Warriors, and they have great pieces, just got to stay disciplined, understand that every possession is all out, and we'll be fine.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious in Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland this Wednesday? Will the Cavs be able to overcome the powerhouse that is the Golden State Warriors? Let us know in the comments section below!

