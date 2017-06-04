No matter which way you look at it, this summer is crucial for Liverpool.

For just the second time in seven years, the Reds have qualified for the Champions League by finishing in the top four.

Now, they just need to say there - and attempt to mount a title challenge in the meantime.

To do so, Jurgen Klopp’s side know they will need to strengthen heavily in the coming months.

When Liverpool had star players missing this campaign - such as Philippe Coutinho through injury and Sadio Mane due to the African Nations - they struggled for consistency.

It almost cost them a place in the top four but they eventually pipped Arsenal to fourth.

So, to compete competitively in the Champions League and to reduce the 17-point gap to Chelsea next season, they need to invest in their squad.

And it seems they’re already working on potential transfer targets.

They’ve already snapped up Dominic Solanke from Chelsea and are close to securing a move for one of Chelsea’s former players, Mohamed Salah.

But, according to the Independent, there are three different players on top of Klopp’s wishlist.

They are:

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool have been linked with the Southampton defender for months but it appears they face stiff competition from Manchester City and Chelsea this summer.

However, reports suggest that Klopp is willing to match both City and Chelsea when it comes to finances, leaving the choice entirely up to Van Dijk.

Naby Keita

The Red Bull Leipzig midfielder has also been heavily linked with Liverpool throughout this transfer window and Klopp is a big fan.

With Jordan Henderson struggling with injury during the majority of this season, a box-to-box player like Keita is imperative for Liverpool.

Timo Werner

It’s unlikely that Red Bull Leipzig will allow their two star players to join Liverpool this summer but Klopp will be trying to persuade them otherwise.

Werner scored 21 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches this season and could be the natural goalscorer Liverpool are crying out for - especially considering the doubts over Daniel Sturridge’s future.

Klopp is optimistic

Whether Klopp gets his three top targets or not, it seems he's extremely "optimistic" about the future of the club.

"I'm really optimistic for our future, not because I'm crazy but only because I know what we have, I know what we will get, I know what we can get, and I know that we really have a super bunch of people - knowledge, character - not just the players, all around," he said.

