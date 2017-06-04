Official online NBA destination in the UK

Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson will buy teammates Warriors-themed toasters if they sweep Finals

When Game 2 of the NBA Finals takes place later today, the Golden State Warriors have the opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers after their impressive performance in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Earlier this week, the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 113-91 to take the first win in this year's Finals, and put them one step closer towards not only earning their second NBA Championship in the past three years, but also creating history.

No team in NBA history has ever gone undefeated throughout the playoffs and won the NBA Championship. Golden State currently has a 13-0 record after winning Game 1 and sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and the San Antonio Spurs in the earlier stages of the postseason.

With just three more wins, the Warriors could achieve perfection before anybody else, truly establishing themselves as one of, if not, THE greatest team the league has ever seen. Klay Thompson has made a promise to rest of his teammates if they are able to go 16-0.

If Golden State goes 16-0, Thompson has promised he will buy each and every one of his teammates a Warriors-themed toaster.

The 27-year-old said, according to Sports Illustrated: "I don't know if we'll do it. It's gonna be pretty hard, the Cavs especially. But yeah, I'll gladly buy the whole team a toaster if we go 16-0. It'll be incredibly difficult."

This toaster which Thompson is talking about is one which he famously signed back on March 13, and since then, Golden State has only lost one game and are yet to lose in the playoffs. Some fans now believe the power of the toaster is helping the team win games.

Going undefeated throughout the Finals is going to be an incredibly difficult task to accomplish, as just over a handful of teams have managed to sweep the Finals in NBA history. The most recent team to do it was the San Antonio Spurs in 2007 who swept, who would have guessed, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors still have to win three more games before they can put their names in the history books as the only team to have ever swept the playoffs, and you can bet the Cavaliers aren't going to make it easy for them.

