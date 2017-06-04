The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing against each other in the NBA Finals this year for the third time in as many seasons.

In 2015, the Warriors won the NBA Championship after coming back from 2-1 down in the series to win 4-2 and their first title. In 2016 however, it was the opposite, as the Cavaliers came back from being 3-1 down in the series to win 4-3 and their first championship.

Most fans and critics say the pivotal moment of last year's Finals happened near the end of Game 4 during an incident involving Cleveland's LeBron James and Golden State's Draymond Green, in what would later have a big effect on the rest of the playoffs.

Near the end of Game 4, Green was down on the ground and while he was trying to get up, James stepped over him, in a way, stopping him from getting up quicker. This caused the Warriors star to react and lash out at the Cavaliers main man, striking him in the groin.

The 27-year-old was then given his fourth flagrant foul of the playoffs, resulting in a one-game suspension, meaning he wasn't able to play in Game 5. Golden State would win Game 4, but Green's absent gave Cleveland an advantage in Game 5, which they capitalized upon.

The Warriors star was recently interviewed by ESPN for their 'E:60 Draymond Green' program about the incident. He admitted that if he had played in Game 5, his team would have won, and therefore, he blames himself for the team's failure to capture a second championship last season.

As you can see in the video below, Green said on ESPN's 'E:60 Draymond Green': "He stepped over me. And I had a natural reaction. I mean, you don't step over a grown man. It's disrespectful. And if it happened again, I would do the same thing - get off me.

"[It's] one of the most brutal things I've ever had to go through in my life. If I played, we win of course. So I do feel it's my fault we lost. … Absolutely my fault. But I don't feel wrong for what I did at all."

Green did try and make up for things in Game 7 later on in the series with a monster performance of 32 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists, but the rest of his teammates couldn't match his standard, meaning the Cavaliers won their first ever NBA title.

Almost one year and Green now has the opportunity to try and make amends by helping the Warriors win another NBA Championship against Cleveland. That continues tonight in Game 2 at the Oracle Arena.