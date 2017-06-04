Eden Hazard has admitted that he would tempted by a move to the Bernabeu should Real Madrid make an offer for him.



The Belgian said that he was happy at Chelsea but would consider a move away if the newly crowned champions of Europe were to try and tempt him away from west London.

Hazard was a key figure in Chelsea’s 2016/17 title win, scoring 16 goals in 36 games as Antonio Conte became the third Blues boss to win the league in his first season.



Talk of a move to Madrid has intensified over the last few months but Chelsea have Hazard tied up to a deal for the next three seasons, so luring him away would likely cost the La Liga champions an arm and a leg.



The winger is currently away on international duty with the Belgium squad ahead of their friendly with the Czech Republic and World Cup Qualifier with Estonia, but he hasn’t been able to avoid questions surrounding his club future because of it.

Hazard on joining Madrid

When asked about the chances of him joining Ronaldo and co at Real Madrid, he said: “Of course, I would consider it if Madrid made an offer. I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League.

"But Chelsea’s goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly, I do not know what will happen.

“I only know that I still have a contract with Chelsea for three season and that we just had an amazing 2016/17 campaign. We want to continue on this path, and want to build on this in the Champions League.”



Despite the flirtations with the idea of moving to the 12-time European champions, Hazard insists that he is content with life at Chelsea and stresses that for now, his focus is on the Belgian national side.



“I am feeling very well at Chelsea. But you never know what will happen," he repeated.



“I have not met with the board yet to discuss a new deal. I have two games with Belgium coming up first and I am off on holiday after that. I want to think about football as little as possible.”

