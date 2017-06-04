The Golden State Warriors are no strangers to making history. After putting up an NBA-record 73-9 record during the regular season last year, the Warriors have started this year's postseason a perfect 13-0 - the best start ever by any team in the playoffs.

However, that wasn't the only history Golden State made on Thursday night as they earned an impressive 113-91 victory, as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Warriors also had an incredible showing on the offensive end of the court.

Ball control is something every NBA team strives for, and with so many of the game's best players on one team, the Warriors pass more than many other squads.

But, in Game 1 on Thursday night, that great ball movement did not lead to a single Cleveland Cavaliers' steal. According to Basketball-Reference.com (and noted by this Redditor), the Warriors became the only team in NBA Finals history not to allow a single steal.

The Warriors, meanwhile, snagged 12 steals of their own, with Curry leading the way with three. Draymond Green, Zaza Pachulia and Andre Iguodala each grabbed two and Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston and Ian Clark each had one.

After the game, Green - the team's defensive leader - told ESPN.com that the Warriors fed off of Curry's defensive efforts after many questioned the point guard's effectiveness on that end of the floor:

“When [Curry] takes it personal like that and he accepts the challenge, we're a damn good defensive team,” Green said. “He was up the floor on his shows as opposed to getting strung out, and guys were locked in behind the play. So if there was a miscommunication on one show or two, there were guys that were helping. We were all locked in on the screen together.”

Coach Mike Brown, who is filling in for Steve Kerr as the head coach continues to miss games with health issues stemming from back surgeries, chose to highlight a different guard's defensive play:

“Give Klay Thompson a ton of credit because he's out there fighting over screens, getting hit, trying to contest, trying to rebound, trying to do it all for us defensively,” Brown said.

Limiting the Cavaliers to 91 points is no easy task, so the Warriors shouldn't count on being able to do that too often. But, if they have another all-around defensive effort like they did on Thursday, they have a great chance of jumping out to another 2-0 series lead.

Then, even if they can't match Game 1's total of zero Cavaliers' steals, they'll be in a great position to pull off a 14th-straight postseason victory.