Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving.

The Golden State Warriors played a perfect game in Game 1 - this stat proves it

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Golden State Warriors are no strangers to making history. After putting up an NBA-record 73-9 record during the regular season last year, the Warriors have started this year's postseason a perfect 13-0 - the best start ever by any team in the playoffs.

However, that wasn't the only history Golden State made on Thursday night as they earned an impressive 113-91 victory, as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Warriors also had an incredible showing on the offensive end of the court.

Ball control is something every NBA team strives for, and with so many of the game's best players on one team, the Warriors pass more than many other squads.

But, in Game 1 on Thursday night, that great ball movement did not lead to a single Cleveland Cavaliers' steal. According to Basketball-Reference.com (and noted by this Redditor), the Warriors became the only team in NBA Finals history not to allow a single steal.

The Warriors, meanwhile, snagged 12 steals of their own, with Curry leading the way with three. Draymond Green, Zaza Pachulia and Andre Iguodala each grabbed two and Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston and Ian Clark each had one.

2017 NBA Finals - Game One

After the game, Green - the team's defensive leader - told ESPN.com that the Warriors fed off of Curry's defensive efforts after many questioned the point guard's effectiveness on that end of the floor:

“When [Curry] takes it personal like that and he accepts the challenge, we're a damn good defensive team,” Green said. “He was up the floor on his shows as opposed to getting strung out, and guys were locked in behind the play. So if there was a miscommunication on one show or two, there were guys that were helping. We were all locked in on the screen together.”

Coach Mike Brown, who is filling in for Steve Kerr as the head coach continues to miss games with health issues stemming from back surgeries, chose to highlight a different guard's defensive play:

“Give Klay Thompson a ton of credit because he's out there fighting over screens, getting hit, trying to contest, trying to rebound, trying to do it all for us defensively,” Brown said.

2017 NBA Finals - Game One

Limiting the Cavaliers to 91 points is no easy task, so the Warriors shouldn't count on being able to do that too often. But, if they have another all-around defensive effort like they did on Thursday, they have a great chance of jumping out to another 2-0 series lead.

Then, even if they can't match Game 1's total of zero Cavaliers' steals, they'll be in a great position to pull off a 14th-straight postseason victory.

Topics:
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Alexa Bliss reveals the reason why she's so nervous about WWE Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss reveals the reason why she's so nervous about WWE Extreme Rules

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

Spoilers: Final odds for WWE Extreme Rules reveal surprising favourites

Watch: Man Utd fans absolutely loved what Phil Neville did when facing Gary Neville

Watch: Man Utd fans absolutely loved what Phil Neville did when facing Gary Neville

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Cody Rhodes has just left another major wrestling company

Cody Rhodes has just left another major wrestling company

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again