Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

In 12 games played for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin recorded career-lows in receptions (44), targets (76), receiving yards (536), yards per catch (12.2) and receiving touchdowns (2).

Therefore, it wasn’t a complete surprise when the Chiefs decided to cut him last week, as his release saved the team $10 million in salary-cap space.

The 29-year-old wideout might not be a top tier target anymore, but is definitely someone to watch in free agency, as he is arguably the best at his position on the open market.

One team that desperately needs an offensive weapon in the passing game is the Buffalo Bills. Luckily for them, LeSean McCoy is on their roster and has a close connection with Maclin, as the two played together from 2009 through 2014 on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking to Mike Rodak of ESPN at a charity softball game on Sunday, McCoy revealed that he was the first person that Maclin called after he learned of his release. That led to Shady making a recruiting pitch on Buffalo’s behalf.

"I know he could help us out tremendously," McCoy said at the game. "I've been doing my recruiting already, and don't be surprised if it happens."

"That would be cool to have another weapon on the offense," McCoy continued. "But you never know. A lot of things would have to work out for that to happen. You know how the business goes.”

As noted by Rodak, the Bills have $11.6 million left in salary-cap space, which should be more than enough to bring on Maclin at this point in his career.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was also at the charity event and echoed McCoy’s thoughts on adding a talent like Maclin to a receiving unit that already features Sammy Watkins.

"Would love to have a guy like him on our team competing and coming out and making plays for us," Taylor said. "Especially means a lot to our wide receiver room, putting another veteran guy with a whole bunch of talent and still potential left to reach his best. I would love to have him.”

Last season, the Bills ranked 10th in the NFL in points per game (24.9), but that was mainly due to their impressive rushing attack. In fact, they attempted just 474 passes all season, which was dead-last in the entire league, amassed 3,036 yards, which ranked 30th and threw just 17 touchdown passes, which ranked 28th.

Since they’re stuck in the same division as the New England Patriots, who bolstered their passing defense in the offseason, they are in danger of harming themselves due to complacency.

Therefore, they’re in need of some help in the passing game. While Maclin may not be the only answer, he might be a step in the right direction. The chemistry and partnership that he and McCoy already have would only be a positive if Maclin and the Bills agree on a deal.

