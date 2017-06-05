GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Miz is Intercontinental Champion again.

The Miz wins the Intercontinental title at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules got started with the Intercontinental Championship match between the Miz and Dean Ambrose on Sunday night and the fans weren't disappointed.

With the special stipulation that a disqualification for Ambrose would still result in him losing his title, the Miz tried everything he could to get the Lunatic fringe disqualified.

An interesting climax

Two of the best mid- card names on RAW put on a very interesting match for over the first half hour of the show with the crowd in attendance on their feet by the end.

Both men showcased their in- ring ability during the match and there were a few close calls in which Ambrose almost got himself disqualified through the Miz's actions.

The match wouldn't end on a disqualification though as the Miz would actually deliver the skull crushing finale to Ambrose and pin him to win the title.

Ambrose was however heavily distracted by the referee who was in the process of banning Miz's wife Maryse from ringside, when the A-Lister pushed Ambrose into the referee.

The official looked set to disqualify the Lunatic Fringe for putting his hands on him and he walked towards the ringside announcer despite Ambrose's pleas.

Before the referee could make the announcement though, Miz would deliver his finishing move and win the Intercontinental Championship for the seventh time.

The contest proved to be back and forth and really brought the best out of both competitors, but it wasn't quite the finish that fans expected to see.

Expected interference

The rumours before Sunday night's event had claimed that the Miz would win the title, but many expected to see another superstar become a factor in the match.

Elias Samson was expected to make an appearance and even get Ambrose disqualified in order to seal the title win for Miz.

The rumours claimed that since Miz got Samson a win over Ambrose by the same method on RAW a number of weeks ago, the Drifter would return the favour at Extreme Rules.

That idea wouldn't materialise though and instead, Miz would pin the Lunatic Fringe in a match not free from controversy.

With RAW's next event - Great Balls of Fire set for July, it will be interesting to see if the two come together again and provide a match similar to the one they did on Sunday.

Topics:
The Miz
Dean Ambrose
WWE
Dean Ambrose

