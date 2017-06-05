Warriors put incredible offense on display to win Game 2, lead Finals 2-0

For the second-straight NBA Finals game, the Cleveland Cavaliers kept the game close in the first half, but the Golden State Warriors were simply too much to handle in the second half, as they pulled away for a 132-113 victory.

They now lead the NBA Finals 2-0, and there were a number of incredible performances to touch on.

First, in the losing effort, LeBron James was sensational, posting 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting along with 11 rebounds and 14 assists for his eighth-career triple-double. He is now tied with Magic Johnson for the most NBA Finals triple-doubles of all-time.

Kevin Love also showed up on the offensive end for the Cavs, recording 27 points on 12-of-23 shooting. However, it was an off-night for Kyrie Irving, who shot just 8-for-23 from the field for 19 points along with seven assists.

As a team, Cleveland shot 45-for-100 (45 percent), including 8-of-29 (27.6 percent) from deep. They also improved on their 20 turnovers in Game 1, with just nine and added 27 assists, which was also an improvement over their 15 in Game 1.

But, despite their offensive improvements, the Cavs were completely unable to limit the Warriors' offensive attack, like most teams.

In the third quarter, Golden State outscored Cleveland 35-24 to increase their lead, and the rest was history.

Kevin Durant once again led Golden State in scoring with 33 on 12-of-22 shooting along with 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and five blocks. Cleveland simply had no answer for him on the offensive end, and he made a profound impact defensively as well.

If you were wondering how much of an impact Durant has had on this year's Warriors team, consider this:

Stephen Curry was also sensational, adding 32 points on 7-of-17 shooting and a perfect display at the line, going 14-for-14. He was able to attack at will all game and even made LeBron look foolish a few times.

Klay Thompson also broke out of his cold streak, dropping 22 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three-point range.

For the game, the Warriors shot 46-for-89 (51.1 percent), including 18-for-43 (40.5 percent) from three. Their 18 threes set an NBA record for the most three-pointers hit in a Finals game.

The Warriors also pulled down 53 rebounds compared to Cleveland’s 41 and had 34 assists on the night. Interestingly, after posting four turnovers in Game 1, they had 20 in Game 2, which was Cleveland’s Game 1 number.

But, as noted above, it didn’t really matter. Through two games, it seems as though the Cavaliers are completely overmatched on both ends of the floor.