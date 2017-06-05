GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The race was on for the titles (©Twitter @tappedoutpod).

Cesaro and Sheamus win the RAW Tag Team titles at Extreme Rules

Two titles would change hands at Extreme Rules on a night that the entire landscape of Monday Night RAW would seemingly change.

Samoa Joe would earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, the Miz would capture the Intercontinental title and Cesaro and Sheamus would earn their second reign as RAW Tag Team champions.

A tight race for the titles

Cesaro and Sheamus would enter a steel cage to challenge the Hardy Boyz for their RAW Tag Team Championships.

The stipulation was chosen by the Hardys and it didn't pay off for them as they lost their titles to dynamic duo.

The match would however end with a very interesting race between the two teams to become the first team to successfully escape the cage.

Cesaro and Sheamus would attempt to escape over the top of the cage, while Matt Hardy would be left dragging his brother out through the door.

Cesaro and Sheamus won the race and are now two time RAW Tag Team Champions, handing the Hardy's their first loss since returning to the WWE.

The match changed when Jeff Hardy escaped the cage and would essentially leave his brother at the mercy of Cesaro and Sheamus.

Jeff would eventually return to the cage however and would deliver a Whisper in the Wind from the top of the cage to land on both of his adversary's.

While Jeff's high risk move paid off and gave fans a reminder of why they loved him in the first place, it also contributed to the end of the match.

Matt Hardy was left trying to drag his brother's lifeless body out of the ring due to the move and that arguably slowed their escape too much and gave the win to Cesaro and Sheamus.

One sided division

With Cesaro and Sheamus now holding the RAW Tag Team Titles, the division now seemingly takes a different shape to it.

The RAW Tag Team division is seemingly low on fan favourite teams right now.

Whilst the Hardy's are well established, another fan favourite - Enzo Amore and Big Cass are expected to be separating soon.

With teams like Gallows and Anderson, the Revival and Cesaro and Sheamus, the RAW tag team division is certainly dominated by heels right now.

Roman Reigns
