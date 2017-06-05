After shooting 45-for-106 (42.5 percent), including 12-of-33 from three-point range in their 113-91 Game 1 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors were happy to take their long-range shooting prowess to the next level in Game 2.

Since Cleveland elected to push the pace to match Golden State’s breakneck offensive speed, there were a number of open looks that the Warriors were able to take advantage of for the entirety of the game.

The result: history.

The home team converted 18-of-43 (41.9 percent) of their deep balls in their 132-113 Game 2 win in front of the Oracle Arena crowd and their “Big Four” did most of the heavy lifting, as expected.

Kevin Durant led the Warriors in scoring and dropped a game-high 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including a 4-of-8 display from beyond the arc. Offensively, he has been able to do whatever he’s wanted to do in the first two games of the series. As a 7-footer with arguably the most deadly offensive arsenal in the entire NBA, he continues to take advantage of the spacing that Cavaliers defenders afford him when they anticipate a drive towards the basket.

As you would imagine, Steph Curry also contributed from beyond the arc. Dropping 32 points on 7-of-17 shooting in the game, he did most of his work at the charity stripe, converting all 14 of his free throw attempts, but he also made 4-of-11 three-pointers as well, including a few from ridiculous points on the court. It's also worth mentioning that he picked up six of those free throws by getting fouled on three-point attempts.

Benefitting from being the fourth option on offense, Draymond Green knocked down 3-of-6 three-pointers. Given the immense attention given to Curry, Durant and Klay Thompson, Cleveland has been willing to give Green open looks from the outside. In this game, he simply took advantage of that after a poor shooting performance in Game 1.

Perhaps most importantly for the Warriors, Klay Thompson got going in this one, recording 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting overall, including 4-of-7 from deep. After seemingly losing his stroke for much of the playoff run, Thompson was up to his usual tricks from deep in Game 2 and served as a viable option from deep throughout the game, even as Curry and Durant led the charge on the offensive end.

Additionally, he now has the ninth-most threes in NBA Finals history.

Considering the fact that he’s 27 years old, that’s astounding.

Ian Clark knocked down two threes and Andre Iguodala also hit one to make up the historic 18 deep balls.

Heading into Game 3, it appears as though Golden State’s offense is a force to be reckoned with and that Cleveland simply doesn’t have the answers. If the Warriors are able to control the game from the outside like they did in Game 2, they'll be hard to beat.

But, anything can happen. Remember last year?