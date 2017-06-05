Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Samoa Joe is the new Number 1 Contender (©Twitter @TheFansPodcast).

Samoa Joe becomes #1 contender at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules took place on Sunday night and was the final RAW exclusive show before the return of the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

The main event pitted five of the top names on RAW against each other in a Fatal 5-way match with the winner becoming Lesnar's #1 contender for the title.

A dream match

Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt battled it out to try and claim the right to challenge the Beast Incarnate.

Ahead of the match, opinions had ranged from Balor to Rollins to Joe to emerge victorious in the end, but it was Samoa Joe who would emerge victorious.

Joe would win the match after trapping Balor in the Coquina Clutch until the inaugural Universal Champion passed out.

All five men had spells of dominance in the match, but arguably Joe's best spell was when he once again formed an alliance with Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt and Joe dominated their opposition during the spell - which came to an end when Wyatt betrayed Joe.

The two time NXT Champion will now advance to the Great Balls of Fire event in July to form what some fans would call a dream match against Lesnar.

The two powerhouses will go head to head a month before Summer Slam for the right to be the top champion on RAW.

Great Balls of Fire will host the first Universal Championship match since WrestleMania in April - a streak which has certainly harmed RAW.

Time for a comeback?

RAW over recent months has seen no Universal Champion or championship and nothing but declining ratings.

Injuries to stars like Braun Strowman and questionable segments like Alexa Bliss' 'This is your Life' have seen the show register some of the lowest ratings of the year.

However with the return of Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship, along with a dream feud against Samoa Joe, the show may be ready for a comeback.

The build up to Extreme Rules was also limited due to five of RAW's biggest names all being involved in the same main event.

Moving past the show will now free up stars like Rollins, Reigns, Balor and Wyatt to form new rivalries.

John Cena
WWE

