His Cleveland Cavaliers squad might be down 2-0 in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, but LeBron James continued his ascension in the history books during his Game 2 loss.

Seemingly on a nightly basis, the 32-year-old superstar passes Hall of Famers in cumulative stat categories as he looks to further improve his legacy every time he takes the court.

Over 39 minutes on the court in Game 2, James dropped 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting along with 11 rebounds, 14 assists, three steals, a block, four turnovers and two personal fouls en route to a 132-113 loss at the hands of the home team.

He finished the first half with 18 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. As you can imagine, posting 10 assists by halftime of an NBA Finals game hasn’t happened very often. In fact, it was the first time in the last 20 years that it happened and it was also the most halftime assists he ever had in his incredible postseason career.

As a whole, James recorded his eighth-career Finals triple-double, which tied him with a fellow NBA legend for the most all-time.

Magic tweeted out shortly later to congratulate LeBron.

But, Magic wasn’t the only Hall of Famer that saw his record fall at the hands of James in Game 2.

LeBron is now in second place all-time in Finals assists, passing transcendent point guard Jerry West.

He also joined West and Magic as the only players in NBA Finals history to record 300 Finals assists.

While James’ team lost the game and is in trouble with a 2-0 deficit heading into Game 3, he had the most jaw-dropping highlight from Game 2, when he posterized Andre Iguodala on a one-on-one fast-break opportunity:

When asked after the game if it means a lot to him to tie Magic for the most triple-doubles in Finals history, he answered in typical LeBron fashion (starting at the 2:20 mark):

“I think it will. Right now it means nothing, but it will. It will mean something. He’s one of the greatest to play this game. Right now, individuality to me means absolutely nothing when it comes to this team sport, but when I’m done, I’ll probably look back on it and say it was a cool feat,” he said.

He will have an opportunity to stand alone at the top of the record books if he manages to record a triple-double in Game 3. As seen in Game 2, his team needs him to give it all he has and more if they expect to keep the score close and within striking distance.