The Golden State Warriors simply couldn’t be stopped on the offensive end in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, beating down the Cleveland Cavaliers with a remarkable 132-113 victory.

Going 46-for-89 (51.7 percent) from the field as a team, the Warriors set an NBA record by going 18-of-43 (41.9 percent) from beyond the arc and also converted 22-of-24 attempts from the charity stripe. With those numbers, it's not much of a mystery why Golden State picked up the win.

On an individual basis, Kevin Durant dropped 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting, Steph Curry added 32 on 7-of-17 shooting and a 14-for-14 show at the free throw line and Klay Thompson ended his slump, posting 22 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting.

At halftime, it was evident that Game 2 was working in Golden State’s favor. While the score was close, with the Warriors up 67-64, it was clear that the Cavaliers were playing into Golden State’s breakneck offensive pace, which proved to be unsustainable.

As many teams before them have tried (and failed), matching the Warriors in the pace department didn’t work out in the second half, as Cleveland appeared to be tired and overmatched midway through the third quarter until the final whistle.

The Warriors were able to outscore the Cavs 35-24 in that third quarter to extend their lead to 14, thus putting the game out of reach heading into the fourth, given the cohesiveness that the Warriors have showed in their historic playoff run.

But, scoring 102 points through three quarters was also historically-significant. In fact, it hasn’t been done since Michael Jordan and the Bulls had a similar offensive showing 25 years ago:

With the win, the Warriors improved their own NBA playoff record to a perfect 14-0 this season. They’ve done so with an incredible efficiency on the offensive end, averaging 118.9 points per game on 49.6 percent shooting overall, 39.0 percent shooting from deep and an 81.4 percent free throw mark.

Also averaging 28.4 assists compared to 13.5 turnovers per game, it’s easy to understand how their offense has been clicking. It’s worth mentioning that their 20 turnovers in Game 2 didn’t make much of a negative impact on their overall offensive exhibition, as the Cavaliers didn’t use up much of the shot clock on their possessions and failed to take advantage.

The Warriors have also outscored their opponents by 16.9 points in the playoffs, including these two Finals wins over the Cavaliers. Heading into Game 3, it seems like it’s looking more and more like a sweep could be in the near future, given what we’ve seen in Games 1 and 2.