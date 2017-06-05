Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Draymond Green vows to keep emotions in check heading into Game 3

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Last year, Draymond Green’s emotions got the best of him when he deliberately hit LeBron James in the groin area in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

As a result, he was suspended for Game 5 of the series and watched as his team dropped that game and the next two to blow a 3-1 lead, thus becoming the laughingstock of social media for the entire offseason. In many ways, his actions might have cost his team not only Game 5, but the Finals as a whole, as the momentum completely shifted at the news of his suspension.

Therefore, with his Warriors up 2-0 in this year’s NBA Finals after a dominant 132-113 victory on Sunday night, Green vowed that he won’t make the same mistake twice.

"Going over the edge isn't going to win me a championship," Green told reporters after recording 12 points, six rebounds and six assists in the win, via ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. "I think I'm a pretty smart guy and I learned my lesson. I went over the edge before. Fool me once; you can't fool me twice.”

But, that didn’t mean that Green appreciated being asked that question. 

"You act like I'm just this troubled guy who's been in a bunch of trouble and can't control myself," Green said. "Jesus Christ.” Check out the exchange he had with the reporter below:

When asked how he’s been able to avoid crossing the line in the very emotional series, Green responded, “I just been playing basketball, brother. And when you got great teammates like I do, who allow me to play with my emotions and allow me to be emotional when I'm talking to them, to use my emotions to the better for us, it's easy.”

Further, “So just really trying to lead this team as much as I can in the ways that I do for this team. Not worrying about the officials and all that. I think at the end of the day, I think everyone talks to officials. I talk to them.”

Therefore, while Green will remain one of the most outspoken players both on and off the court, he plans on exhibiting a great deal of restraint and it’s safe to say that he will do his best to avoid a situation like last year.

In addition to his versatile skill set, Green's most valuable attribute is his energy, which he brings with him whenever he's on the court. Being able to harness that energy while still utilizing it for the betterment of his team is a balancing act that he has to figure out for the rest of this series and moving forward in his career.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA Finals
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

The Miz wins the Intercontinental title after dramatic finish at Extreme Rules

The Miz wins the Intercontinental title after dramatic finish at Extreme Rules

The 3 players that Jurgen Klopp has put at the top of his wishlist [Independent]

The 3 players that Jurgen Klopp has put at the top of his wishlist [Independent]

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Tag title match ends in an interesting race at Extreme Rules

Tag title match ends in an interesting race at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again